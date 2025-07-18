Switchbacks FC Acquire Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry on Loan from Colorado Rapids

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the team has acquired Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry on loan from Colorado Rapids of Major Soccer League (MLS) for the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"Excited to hit the ground running, and can't wait to get started," said Beaudry. "All focus is on helping the team be successful and lift a trophy at the end of the season."

Beaudry, a standout player of the Colorado Rapids Academy, joins the Switchbacks after gaining experience at the professional, academy, and international levels. The 19-year-old has already built an impressive resume, having featured prominently for the United States U-17, U-19, and U-20 Men's National Teams, and is widely regarded as one of the top young goalkeeper prospects in the country.

In 2023, Beaudry started for the U.S. U-17 National Team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, helping lead the squad to the Round of 16. He also played a key role in the team's run to the final of the CONCACAF U-17 Championship, where he recorded eight appearances. In 2024, he stepped up to the U.S. U-19 National Team, earning three clean sheets. During the CONCACAF U-20 International Friendlies Beaudry played a total of 570 minutes.

At the MLS level, Beaudry developed through the Colorado Rapids Academy before signing a Homegrown Player contract with the first team in early 2024. While training regularly he progressed from the academy to the Rapids 2, where he made 30+ appearances across the 2023-2025 seasons. In 2023, he was named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month in both May and July that year. Beaudry made his MLS debut with the Rapids in 2024, playing a full 90 minutes in his first appearance. Beaudry marked his second appearance with the Colorado Rapids in March of 2025 playing a full 90' against Portland Timbers.

Across all competitions at the club level, Beaudry has recorded 3,089 minutes played and six clean sheets. On the international stage, he has made 16 appearances for U.S. Youth National Teams, logging approximately 1,364 minutes and collecting another seven clean sheets.

"Adam Beaudry is a fantastic young goalkeeper with a big career ahead of him. We are delighted to welcome him to the club," said Stephen Hogan. "He'll challenge our Goalkeeper core right away; his reflexes and distributions are already at a very high quality for his age. We wish him all the best and look forward to continuing his development while we make a push for the second half of the season."

Name:Adam Beaudry

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6' 2"

Date of Birth: April 18, 2006

Age: 19

Hometown: O'Fallon, Missouri







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2025

