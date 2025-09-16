Juan Tejada Named to Team of the Week for Week 28

Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Juan Tejada has been named to the Team of the Week for week 28 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Tejada shined last Saturday as the Switchbacks took on the Tampa Bay Rowdies on the road. He netted his first brace in a Switchbacks jersey, while also posting an 85.2% passing accuracy and winning possession four times.

In the 17 ¬Â², #5 Matt Mahoney sent in a pinpoint cross that Tejada met with perfect timing. He rose above the defense and powered a header into the left side of the net.

Then in the 32 ¬Â², #14 Duke Lacroix burned past a defender and found Tejada in space. With quick control, Tejada spun and drilled the ball past the keeper for his second of the night.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 28

GK - Raiko Arozarena, Las Vegas Lights FC

D - Nico Benalcazar, Orange County SC

D - Delentz Pierre, FC Tulsa

D - Kieran Sargeant, Lexington SC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Kevon Lambert, Louisville City FC

M - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC

M - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic

F - Juan Tejada, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Kyle Edwards, Hartford Athletic

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic

Bench - Nicolás Campisi (MIA), Ahmad Al-Qaq (NC), Will Seymore (NM), Paul Marie (TBR), Valentin Noël (NM), Cal Jennings (CHS), Santiago Patiño (SA)

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on September 20th to go against Sacramento Republic for Noche Latina.







