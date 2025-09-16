San Antonio FC Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez, defender Jimmy Medranda and forward Santiago Patiño have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the team's 5-2 win on the road over Loudoun United FC.

Hernandez secured his team-leading fourth selection with his first brace of the season Saturday. Netting his ninth and tenth goals, the midfielder became the seventh player in club history to score double-digit goals in a single season. Hernandez added five shots on the night and assisted Medranda on the team's opening goal.

Medranda earns his third weekly recognition after providing an instant spark for SAFC off the bench as a halftime sub. The Colombian kicked off the team's scoring with the first goal in the 58th minute, following with a pair of assists to Patiño and Hernandez and five chances created.

Patiño was named to the Team of the Week bench for his efforts in the match, poaching his first score of the campaign in the 61st minute. The striker also put up three shots and an 88% passing accuracy in his first start since returning to the club in August.

SAFC now stands at 17 Team of the Week honors for the season from 12 different players.

San Antonio FC is back at home this Saturday, Sept. 20 to host Orange County SC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 28

GK - Raiko Arozarena, Las Vegas Lights FC

D - Nico Benalcazar, Orange County SC

D - Delentz Pierre, FC Tulsa

D - Kieran Sargeant, Lexington SC

M - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

M - Kevon Lambert, Louisville City FC

M - Jimmy Medranda, San Antonio FC

M - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic

F - Juan Tejada, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Kyle Edwards, Hartford Athletic

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic

Bench - Nicolás Campisi (MIA), Ahmad Al-Qaq (NC), Will Seymore (NM), Paul Marie (TBR), Valentin Noël (NM), Cal Jennings (CHS), Santiago Patiño (SA)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.