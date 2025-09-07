San Antonio FC Falls Short to New Mexico United, 1-0

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC fell to New Mexico United 1-0 at Toyota Field Saturday night.

New Mexico's lone goal came in the 67th minute. SAFC nearly equalized two minutes later with Santiago Patino slicing through a pair of United defenders and putting up a solid shot on frame.

Despite playing down a man for much of the match, San Antonio outshot New Mexico 12-5 on the night.

Scoring Summary:

NM: Luther Archimede (Assisted by Dayonn Harris) 67'

Next Up

San Antonio FC heads back to the road to take on Loudoun United FC on Saturday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC falls to 8-8-6 on the season, dropping to 7th place in the Western Conference standings with 30 points.

San Antonio outshot New Mexico 12-5 in the match.

Defender Nelson Flores Blanco made his first start back from injury, last appearing June 28 against Union Omaha, while defender Abdi Salim made his first appearance back from injury since August 18.

Goalkeeper Daniel Namani made two saves in the match.

Attendance: 6,210

SAFC Starting XI: Daniel Namani, Nelson Flores Blanco, Alexis Souahy, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Rece Buckmaster (Harvey Neville 82'), Almir Soto, Nicky Hernandez, Landry Walker, Jorge Hernandez, Kyle Linhares (Abdi Salim 46'), Juan Agudelo (Santiago Patino 46')

Substitutions Not Used: Dmitrii Erofeev, Shannon Gomez, Jimmy Medranda, Diogo Pacheco, Richard Sanchez, Leo Urrutia

Disciplinary Summary:

NM: Yellow Card (Carlos Moguel Jr.) 8'

SA: Yellow Card (Alexis Souahy) 20'

SA: Red Card (Landry Walker) 31'

NM: Yellow Card (Sergio Rivas) 38'

NM: Yellow Card (Greg Hurst) 53'

SA: Yellow Card (Santiago Patino) 57'

NM: Yellow Card (Kris Shakes) 59'

NM: Yellow Card (Luther Archimede) 78'

SA: Yellow Card (Mitchell Taintor) 86'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"First of all, that was a good game. Our team had a good approach The good thing here is, even after the red card, the team pushed. There was an unfortunate play on that goal we gave up, a misjudgment, but after that goal, even to the last minute, we pushed, we created a few approaches on New Mexico's goal, and that's a positive thing after this game. We don't get the points, but I'm sure everybody is aware that we can fight. If we decide to push as a team, we can create something good."

(On the team's aggressiveness)

"When we were playing 11 vs. 11, we had a better approach than New Mexico, and then after the red card, we knew we had to give up something, and we were cautious. We had a lot of caution going forward. In one counterattack, they created something dangerous against us. We didn't want to give up anything in the back in this entire match, besides the goal. They had another shot that went over the bar. That was the only run of play that they created today. Defensively as a team, our behavior was good, playing with a man down. That was the strategy, be safe in the back and make sure in a set piece or counterattack, we can create something."

(On positive takeaways from the game)

"The positives are that we can press as a team, that you can defend as a team, that we can run. We were missing one guy, and we were playing against one of the best teams in the league with possession in New Mexico, and a lot of times we forced the center backs and their goalkeeper to kick the ball out of bounds for throw-ins, so make sure we keep that momentum. Make sure we keep that part of the game in our team, and if we go away or home, that should be the kind of game that we should have."

Defender Nelson Flores Blanco

(On the loss)

"I think we were doing well until the red card, but I thought the boys showed a lot of fight. I think they had one shot on target, and we actually had more chances created than them at that time, so I think we showed character, and I think all the boys, we battled 'til the last minute. Obviously we couldn't get a goal, but it's soccer, we move on As the season's coming to a close, I think today showed the character that we need to make playoffs, and from here on out, that's the standard, and I think personally, for the rest of the games, you're going to see that fight, and hopefully we get it done."

(On the close standings in the Western Conference)

"I think it's a challenge. That being said, if you make playoffs, that's where you feel like you did your job, and for me, it's better. It gives us pressure, and like they say, pressure makes diamonds, so it's better that the standings are tight, and if we go into playoffs, we go into a great momentum. Especially right now, every game is a playoff game for us, and it's already preparing ourselves to try and make playoffs, so it doesn't really matter if it's tight."

(On playing a full match back from injury)

"I'm happy to go 90 [minutes]. I wasn't expecting to go 90, but appreciate the staff for having confidence in me, and any chance I get on the field, I'm gonna defend the badge and do my best for the team, so after two months, I'm happy to be back for sure and hopefully stay on the field."

Defender Abdi Salim

(On the loss)

"Despite the result, I think we played with some heart. It showed that we had some heart, and football is a game of three points, and unfortunately, we didn't get the three points, but I think that spark of just heart and character, I think if we take that and finish the season with it, we'll get some results and make a good run in playoffs."

(On remaining in the playoff picture)

"We need points. We gotta go out and we have five away games, so we have a lot of games away, and we're a better team away When we're away, we know how to grind out the points, and we have a lot of confidence going into these away games, even the home games, the last eight remaining games. I would say this game was a big confidence boost. Yeah, it sucked that we lost the three points, but I think it's a good stepping stone to what we can do the final third of the season."

