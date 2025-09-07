FC Tulsa Held to 1-1 Draw by Birmingham Legion, Remain Top of Western Conference on Vamos Tulsa Night

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa maintained their place at the top of the Western Conference after a 1-1 draw with Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field, in front of a vibrant crowd celebrating Vamos Tulsa Night presented by Arvest Bank.

The evening doubled as a celebration of Hispanic and Latino heritage, featuring a Vamos Tulsa shirt giveaway, taco specials, a national anthem performance by Chris Sanchez, and a vibrant halftime show from Pakilistli Academia de Danza y Cultura Folklorica.

The Match

On the field, the league leaders struck first. In first-half stoppage time, forward Taylor Calheira calmly buried a penalty into the bottom corner after a Birmingham handball, giving the hosts a deserved lead heading into halftime. The goal marked Calheira's eleventh of the season, further cementing his role as one of Tulsa's most reliable attacking threats.

Tulsa carried that momentum into the second half, creating the majority of chances and keeping Legion goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel busy with dangerous efforts from Kalil ElMedkhar, Stefan Lukic, and Jamie Webber. Despite controlling long stretches of play and generating 12 total shots, Tulsa were undone late by a set piece, as Birmingham's Jake Rufe equalized with a header in the 87th minute.

While the late goal denied Tulsa all three points, the result showcased the team's ability to dominate possession spells, create quality chances, and battle through a physical contest. The draw also extended Tulsa's home unbeaten streak and reinforced their status as the most consistent side in the Western Conference.

Match Stats

Shots: FC Tulsa 12 - 6 Birmingham Legion

Shots on Target: FC Tulsa 4 - 3 Birmingham Legion

Possession: FC Tulsa 46% - 54% Birmingham Legion

Passes: FC Tulsa 313 - 368 Birmingham Legion

Pass Accuracy: FC Tulsa 68% - 74% Birmingham Legion

Fouls: FC Tulsa 20 - 13 Birmingham Legion

Yellow Cards: FC Tulsa 3 - 4 Birmingham Legion

Red Cards: None

Offsides: FC Tulsa 0 - 1 Birmingham Legion

Corners: FC Tulsa 5 - 5 Birmingham Legion

Man of the Match: Taylor Calheira

Calheira once again proved decisive in attack, winning and converting the first-half penalty with composure while stretching Birmingham's back line throughout the night. His eleventh goal of the season highlighted his importance to Tulsa's frontline as the club continues its push for silverware.

Player & Coach Reactions

Head Coach Luke Spencer:

"I think the overall effort was there today. I think they were together, they were committed. First half, they were good, and we got the game to the point that we wanted it - we just didn't execute the final portion. So a lot of positives to take from it, but ultimately, an overall disappointing result."

Striker Taylor Calheira:

"We're going on the road three games in a row, so it'll be important for us to get three points. We want our fans to be happy - they did an amazing job tonight. I'm sorry we didn't get the win, but we got a point and now we move on to the next game."

Defender Lamar Batista:

"I thought for 82 minutes we were very good - dominant even - and now it's just about putting the last 10 minutes together."

Looking Ahead

FC Tulsa remains in first place in the Western Conference following the draw and continues to demonstrate the consistency and grit that have defined their season. The Black and Gold now hit the road for a three-match stretch, beginning with a trip to face New Mexico United at Isotopes Park on Saturday, September 13 at 8:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

