Switchbacks FC Defeated Monterey Bay at Home, 2-1

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled against Monterey Bay FC, ending in a victory with a final score of 2-1.

Monterey Bay struck first in the 40 ¬Â² when #27 Tarix Scott capitalized on a rebound inside the box, sending the ball past the Switchbacks' defense to put his team ahead.

In the second half, the Switchbacks shifted into another gear, taking full control of the match and dictating the tempo. Their pressure showed in the numbers: five shots on target, a perfect five-for-five in tackles, and a sharp 80.5% passing accuracy.

The breakthrough moment arrived in the 56 ¬Â² when defender #4 Tyler Clegg made a bold run from the halfway line. Spotting an opening nearly 35 yards out, Clegg unleashed a thunderous strike that flew past Monterey Bay goalkeeper #1 Nico Campuzano, leaving him with no chance to react.

But the scoring didn't stop there. In the 63 ¬Â², forward #93 Kyle Vassell opened his Switchbacks account with his first goal for the club. After muscling his way past a Monterey Bay defender and holding off the goalkeeper, Vassell created just enough separation to slot the ball home, sealing a 2-1 victory for the Switchbacks.

The Switchbacks go on the road next weekend to battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Then the team is back at Weidner Field on September 20th to go against Sacramento Republic for Noche Latina.







