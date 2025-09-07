Switchbacks FC Defeated Monterey Bay at Home, 2-1

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled against Monterey Bay FC, ending in a victory with a final score of 2-1.

Monterey Bay struck first in the 40' when #27 Tarix Scott capitalized on a rebound inside the box, sending the ball past the Switchbacks' defense to put his team ahead.

In the second half, the Switchbacks shifted into another gear, taking full control of the match and dictating the tempo. Their pressure showed in the numbers: five shots on target, a perfect five-for-five in tackles, and a sharp 80.5% passing accuracy.

The breakthrough moment arrived in the 56' when defender #4 Tyler Clegg made a bold run from the halfway line. Spotting an opening nearly 35 yards out, Clegg unleashed a thunderous strike that flew past Monterey Bay goalkeeper #1 Nico Campuzano, leaving him with no chance to react.

But the scoring didn't stop there. In the 63', forward #93 Kyle Vassell opened his Switchbacks account with his first goal for the club. After muscling his way past a Monterey Bay defender and holding off the goalkeeper, Vassell created just enough separation to slot the ball home, sealing a 2-1 victory for the Switchbacks.

The Switchbacks go on the road next weekend to battle against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Then the team is back at Weidner Field on September 20th to go against Sacramento Republic for Noche Latina. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes: James Chambers:

Overall Thoughts:

"Yeah, pleased. Look, you have to take care of the home field, especially at this stage of the season. We're not going to win every game. We're going to try and do that, but putting consecutive results together is important. And I said to the group, there's just not a question with this group for effort, quality, or anything like that. It's consistency. And look, we are enjoying our wins. We're not really playing off the wall good for 90 minutes, but we're throwing out wins, which is a good sign."

On Kyle's performance tonight:

"I think he performed well. I think, honestly, we didn't perform well as a team in the first half. But in the second half, I thought everybody played well. And again, we were able to feed him, give him service, a service that attracts so many buddies that it opens up other gaps for other people. We got to be a little bit better at it. I still think we're fine-tuning in how he plays, and people are still forming relationships around them, and that's exciting, but we got to get it together from a more 90-minute performance."

Kyle Vassell:

On his goal:

"Buzzing to get my first goal for the Switchbacks. I think the defender, I find that they try and fight me a lot. So I knew he was worried about me. I tried to get the wrong side of him, and I think he made a mistake. I tried to capitalize on it, and I did. The game went. It kind of, it kind of swung both ways. I think they were really strong first half. They played some good stuff, you know. And I'm frustrated with the chance that I missed in the first half, but I think this shows the group that the mentality, the way we bounce back second half. We're a much, much better team."

On his thoughts about going against Tampa Bay next week:

"Win."

Akeem Ward:

Overall thoughts:

"It's not about how you start. It's about how you finish, because we didn't start too great, if I'm being honest here, kind of on characteristic of us. A bit reserved, from the whole team, not too much movement. It happens, you know, but it's all about how you react. Came in at halftime, and kind of got a fire, firing us in halftime, and decided to come back and show what we are really about. I think for the last 45 minutes, is really who we are as a team."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (1) MB: Nico Campuzano (4)

Goals: COS: Clegg (A:Echevarria) (56'), Vassell (63') MB: Scott (40')

YC:COS: Real (36') MB: Gnaulati (20'), Robinson (45+1), Klein (49'), Rebollar (67')

