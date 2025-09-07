Monterey Bay Defeated, 2-1, in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Monterey Bay FC (6-11-6, 24 points) fell 2-1 in Colorado Springs to Western Conference foe Switchbacks FC (7-8-6, 27 points) at Weidner Field. Tarik Scott opened the scoring and his Crisp-and-Kelp account in the first half, but two unlucky goals conceded in the second half erased the lead and left Monterey Bay empty-handed on the night.

Monterey Bay came dangerously close to opening the scoring eight minutes into the match. Grant Robinson whipped a beautiful ball into the box towards Scott, but his shot was saved by Christian Herrera at the near post to keep the visitors out of the net early. Colorado Springs responded with a look on goal of their own five minutes later, but Nico Campuzano was there to stop the shot at the right post. The Seasiders worked down the left sideline through Robinson again in the 23rd minute resulting in another great ball low and across the box to play Scott in perfectly on the right side, but Scott could not hit the ball cleanly with his right foot and the chance was missed. In the 40th minute, Robinson played another fantastic ball over the top to Ivanovic making a run behind the defense. Once inside the box on the left side, Ivanovic calmly cut back to his right and played the ball between a defenders legs and all the way through across the box to a wide open Scott who then rounded the keeper before seeing his first left-footed shot cleared off the line by a defender. Scott then collected the rebound and buried the ball inside the left post to give the Crisp-and-Kelp the 1-0 lead at the halftime break.

Colorado Springs started the second half with urgency, leading to a scary early moment for the visitors, but Campuzano made a brilliant save in the 47th minute to keep Switchbacks FC off the board. However nine minutes later, the hosts found the equalizer out of nowhere with an impossible 30-yard strike from defender Tyler Clegg to bring the match level at 1-1. Then in the 63rd minute, Nico Gordon slipped on the ball in an attempt to clear it away from danger and Kyle Vassell was there to catch Monterey Bay out with a clinical finish to flip the match on its head. The goal gave the hosts a 2-1 lead less than 20 minutes into the second half and Colorado Springs held on the rest of the way for the victory.

Up Next

Monterey Bay returns to Seaside for a three-match home stand that starts with a contest against Eastern Conference opponent Hartford Athletic on Hispanic Heritage Night at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, September 13. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Mayele Malango was unavailable for selection as he remains on international duty and missing the match due to injury were Ethan Bryant (lower body) and Ilijah Paul (lower body).

Information

Date: September 6, 2025

Venue: Weidner Field; Colorado Springs, Colorado

Weather: Cloudy and 70°F

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Colorado Springs 0 2 2

Monterey Bay FC 1 0 1

MB: Tarik Scott 40'

COS: Tyler Clegg (Steven Echevarria) 56'

COS: Kyle Vassell 63'

Lineups

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (4-5-1): Christian Herrera; Akeem Ward, Matt Real (Isaiah Foster, 59'), Matthew Mahoney, Tyler Clegg; Steven Echeverria, Yosuke Hanya (Levonte Johnson, 68'), Kyle Vassell (Quenzi Huerman, 76'), Marco Micaletto (Brennan Creek, 45'), Jonas Fjeldberg (Cole Mrowka, 45'); Juan Tejada

Subs not used: Jonathan Burke, Charlie Adams

Monterey Bay FC (4-1-4-1): Nico Campuzano; Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Joel Garcia Jr.; Wesley Fonguck; Xavi Gnaulati (Diego Gutiérrez, 72'), Anton Søjberg (Alex Lara, 81'), Johnny Klein, Tarik Scott (Adrian Rebollar, 65'); Luke Ivanovic

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Sami Guediri, Pierce Gallaway, Mobi Fehr

Stats Summary: COS / MB

Shots: 12 / 8

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Saves: 1 / 4

Corner Kicks: 5 / 4

Fouls: 10 / 18

Possession: 51.8% / 48.2%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Xavi Gnaulati (caution) 20'

COS: Matt Real (caution) 36'

MB: Grant Robinson (caution) 45+1'

MB: Johnny Klein (caution) 49'

MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 67'

Officials

Referee: Elton Garcia

Assistant Referee: Chris Schurfranz

Assistant Referee: Ben Rigel

Fourth Official: Brian Yip







