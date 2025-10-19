Monterey Bay Falls at Home to Eastern Conference Foe Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Published on October 18, 2025

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (7-15-7, 28 points) fell 3-0 to Eastern Conference side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (11-10-7, 40 points) in the penultimate match of the 2025 campaign on Kick Cancer Night at Cardinale Stadium, presented by Montage Health. The result was Monterey Bay's first defeat to Pittsburgh in the short history of the club, having both won and drawn in the previous two meetings between the sides since 2022.

Xavi Gnaulati created the Crisp-and-Kelp's first dangerous opportunity of the night in the 23rd minute. Johnny Klein controlled the ball above the 18-yard box and tapped it to Gnaulati. With his first touch, the 20-year-old midfielder knocked the ball on into the space ahead of him before unleashing a daisy-cutting right-footed shot aimed at the bottom left corner, but the shot missed just wide of the post. Four minutes later, Pittsburgh's Sean Suber found himself wide open at the far post on the left side and tapped the ball easily across the line to put the Riverhounds up 1-0 in Seaside. In the 38th minute, Pittsburgh earned a free kick in the center of the half circle just above the box, but the shot was blocked by the Monterey Bay wall and the half ended with the visitors out in front.

Monterey Bay kicked off the second half and immediately applied pressure. Less than a minute in, Tarik Scott combined with Klein down the left flank and into the box, but the shot by Klein was caught by the goalkeeper. Then in the 50th minute, Pittsburgh enjoyed a run through the right side of the box on the other end, but Nico Campuzano was there to deny Suber's shot from close range. In the 72nd minute, second half substitute Anton Søjberg pinged the ball ahead to Gnaulati to spring him past the Riverhounds back line. Gnaulati cut back to his right and fired off a shot on frame, but it was scooped up by the keeper once again. A minute later, Pittsburgh made Monterey Bay pay for not capitalizing with a second goal, this time by Augi Williams to take a 2-0 lead. The visitors then extended their lead in the 86th minute with a goal from distance by Jackson Walti. Two minutes later, Monterey Bay came close to pulling one back, but the header by Luke Ivanovic was mishit and missed wide, bringing the match to its final score of 3-0 in favor of the road side.

Up Next

Monterey Bay FC closes out the 2025 USL Championship regular season with a home fixture against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, October 25. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Ilijah Paul (lower body) and Adrian Rebollar (upper body).

Information

Date: October 18, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 61°F

Attendance: 2,707

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

Riverhounds SC 1 2 3

PIT: Sean Suber (Guillaume Vacter) 27'

PIT: Augi Williams (Jackson Walti) 73'

PIT: Jackson Walti (Danny Griffin) 86'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (4-2-3-1): Nico Campuzano; Grant Robinson, Alex Lara, Nico Gordon, Joel Garcia Jr. (Miles Lyons, 69'); Wesley Fonguck (Mobi Fehr, 57'), Pierce Gallaway; Johnny Klein (Luke Ivanovic, 74'), Xavi Gnaulati, Diego Gutiérrez (Mayele Malango, 57'); Tarik Scott (Anton Søjberg, 57')

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Carlos Guzmán

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (4-5-1): Eric Dick; Sean Suber, Luke Biasi, Beto Ydrach (Illal Osumanu, 68'), Guillaume Vacter, Danny Griffin, Junior Etou (Perrin Barnes, 76'), Charles Ahl (Jackson Walti, 68'), Robbie Mertz (Jorge Garcia, 88'), Bradley Sample; Augi Williams (Brigham Larsen, 89')

Subs not used: Jacob Randolph, Chase Boone

Stats Summary: MB / PIT

Shots: 6 / 12

Shots on Goal: 2 / 7

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 7 / 5

Fouls: 14 / 9

Possession: 42.2% / 57.8%

Misconduct Summary

PIT: Guillaume Vacter (caution) 4'

MB: Joel Garcia Jr. (caution) 20'

MB: Pierce Gallaway (caution) 37'

PIT: Augi Williams (caution) 48'

Officials

Referee: Gerald Flores

Assistant Referee: Alexander Arita

Assistant Referee: Bhavik Dutt

Fourth Official: James Ewer







