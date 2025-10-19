San Antonio FC Falls to Phoenix Rising FC, 1-0

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - San Antonio FC dropped its final away match of the regular season with a 1-0 defeat to Phoenix Rising FC.

Rising opened with a goal in the 12th minute and was able to sustain its lead until the end of play, as San Antonio pushed offensively but couldn't find an equalizer.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, San Antonio sits in 6th place with 37 points, one point above the Western Conference playoff line with the ability to clinch in its final match.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Charlie Dennis (Assisted by Darius Johnson) 12'

Next Up

San Antonio FC closes out the regular season with a chance to secure a playoff berth and the 2025 Copa Tejas trophy against in-state rival El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC falls to 10-12-7 on the season, remaining above the playoff line in 6th place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points.

San Antonio recorded a season-high 14 interceptions in the match.

Defender Mitchell Taintor and forward Santiago Patiño made their first appearances back from injury in the match.

Midfielder Mohamed Omar played 78 minutes in his return from international duty with Somalia.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made three saves in the match.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Harvey Neville (Rece Buckmaster 71'), Alexis Souahy, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Jimmy Medranda, Mohamed Omar (Nicky Hernandez 78'), Almir Soto (Noah Dollenmayer 61'), Lucio Berron, Luke Haakenson (Kyle Linhares 61'), Jorge Hernandez, Santiago Patiño (Alex Greive 71')

Substitutions Not Used: Daniel Namani, Juan Osorio

Disciplinary Summary:

PHX: Yellow Card (Darius Johnson) 45+1'

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 45+3'

SA: Yellow Card (Mitchell Taintor) 81'

PHX: Yellow Card (Ihsan Sacko) 84'

PHX: Yellow Card (JP Scearce) 87'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the loss)

"It was a disappointing match. We made one mistake, and we end up losing the game. I think defensively, we were under control except late in the second half. When we pushed to get the tie, we gave up some space in the back and they had another chance, but for the most part, they didn't create on us. It's about us making mistakes. That's something that's happened lately in our games and we need, as a team, to get rid of those mistakes. The good of this game is that the playoffs are still in our hands, so we have to be strong going in at home next week against El Paso."

(On the four-match road stretch)

"We know it's not easy to play four games in a row away from home. It's difficult. Earlier in the season, we got good results away, but going four away games back-to-back-to-back is difficult, especially having a lot of guys out with injuries. Now we have guys coming back from injury and coming back from national team duty, so now at home, hopefully we can have most of the squad to play against El Paso."

(On the team controlling its playoff destiny)

"It's a positive because we didn't get the result today or at Orange County, but I think for the most part, we controlled those games, so we have a good team. We still have good players, and I know if we get rid of those mistakes, we're going to be a strong team."

Midfielder Luke Haakenson

(On the result)

"It was a tough night for the guys because the standings are really tight. We know that three points was going to put us in a really important position, but I think looking at the table, where we're at now, it's still in our hands so we'll come back at home next weekend and it'll be a really important game."

(On preparing for the regular season finale)

"It's important. I think the guys are ready to get back to training this week, get back home after a long, difficult road trip with a lot of travel and a lot of tough opponents and get back in front of our fans, and we're looking for everyone to really come out and get behind us for a big game against El Paso, our big rival."

