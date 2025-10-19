FC Tulsa Secures Late Equalizer in 1-1 Draw at El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa battled back for a dramatic 1-1 road draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, capped off by a stunning in-swinging equalizer from midfielder Stefan Lukić late in stoppage time. The draw extended FC Tulsa's record-breaking points tally to 54 points on the season with only next Saturday's home finale at ONEOK Field left on the regular season slate.

Tulsa came out of the gate quickly, nearly striking first when forward Trevor Amann smashed the woodwork from close range in the sixth minute. midfielder Giordano Colli forced El Paso's Jahmali Waite into a sharp save four minutes later after going one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the middle of the 18-yard box. Tulsa controlled much of the attacking rhythm in the opening sequence, generating four corners inside the opening 12 minutes of the night.

Against that momentum, El Paso found their breakthrough in the 24th minute, capitalizing on a set piece that fell to midfielder Gabriel Torres at the back post for a close-range finish. Tulsa continued its offensive press through the remainder of the half, with Amann and defender Lamar Batista both coming within inches of equalizing before the break. Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda delivered a strong diving save from a streaking shot outside the 18-yard box in the first minute of stoppage time to keep the deficit at one.

FC Tulsa came out of the locker room and immediately put El Paso under pressure throughout the second half. The Scissortails had a pair of chances in 72nd and 73rd minute, respectively. Amann struck towards the center of Locomotive's box from close range, but was blocked by El Paso's goalkeeper. Lukić, who assisted Amann's first attempt a minute prior, nearly closed the gap with a header that sailed just over the top-right corner.

Tulsa's persistence paid off. After Amann won a critical free kick in the attacking half, Lukić delivered a stunning left-footed strike into the top-right corner to level the match two minutes into second-half stoppage time. Tulsa held strong through the remaining four minutes of added time to earn a hard-fought point to close out its final regular season road trip.

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK for their regular season home finale on Saturday, October 25, at 7:00 p.m., as they take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night with the team, enjoy fireworks, and join us for a special night presented by Bill Knight Ford. Tickets to the Fan Appreciation Night celebration and Playoff Quarterfinal fixture are available online at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/ or by calling 918-727-2231.

What they said...

FC Tulsa Head Coach Luke Spencer

"I thought it was a good performance tonight at a difficult place to play. I thought we needed to finish the chances that we created in order to get more of the game. Regardless, I'm proud of the resilience we showed in coming back."

Midfielder Giordano Colli

"We want to keep the energy high and go into the playoffs in good form. With our first playoff game at home, we want to create a great vibe for our fans and set ourselves up for a strong playoff campaign."

Midfielder Stefan Lukic

"Scoring that goal came at a crucial moment when the team needed it, and I'm happy I was the one to step up and do what was needed for the team. That's my role- to step up when the team counts on me."

USL Championship Match Summary

El Paso Locomotive FC 1:1 FC Tulsa

Southwest University Park - Saturday, October 18, 2025

Match Stats: USL Championship Match Center - ELPvTUL

Match Highlights: USL Championship Highlights - FC Tulsa at El Paso Locomotive FC

Goals

ELP - Gabriel Torres (Kofi Twumasi) 24'

TUL - Stefan Lukić (Unassisted) 90+2'

Disciplinary

ELP - Tony Alfaro (Yellow card) 18'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow card) 39'

TUL - Travian Sousa (Yellow card) 43'

ELP - Amando Moreno (Yellow card) 51'

ELP - Eric Calvillo (Yellow card) 87'

TUL - Delentz Pierre (Yellow card) 87'

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow card) 88'

TUL - Patrick Seagrist (Yellow Card) 90+5'

Lineups

FC Tulsa (4-3-3): Johan Peñaranda; Travian Sousa (Owen Damm 61'), Lamar Batista, Ian (Patrick Seagrist 87'), Lucas Stauffer; Giordano Colli, Jamie Webber, Lucas Stauffer (Delentz Pierre 79'); Kalil ElMedkhar (Taylor Calheira 61'), Trevor Amann, Alex Dalou (Stefan Lukić 61')

Bench: Cole Johnson; Marcos Cerato

El Paso Locomotive FC (4-3-3): Jahmali Waite; Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Guillermo Diaz (Wahab Ackwei 79'); Gabriel Torres (Mario Rodriguez 79'), Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma; Amando Moreno, Roberto Avila (Christian Sorto 84'), Eric Calvillo

Bench: Sebastian Mora, Kenneth Hoban, Bryan Romero, Joseluis Villagomez, Alvaro Quezada, Omar Mora







