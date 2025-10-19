Hounds Fire Three Past Monterey Bay in Win

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds turned on an offensive onslaught on the West Coast, as Sean Suber, Augi Williams and Jackson Walti all found the net in a 3-0 win tonight over Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, Calif.

Suber had the Hounds (12-10-7) ahead before halftime, before the team struck twice in the second half to produce its first three-goal outing of the season. The Hounds also held 58 percent of possession and matched their season high of seven shots on goal on 12 total shots at the Monterey Bay (7-15-7) net.

The win propels the Hounds into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with one match to play, meaning the team would secure a home playoff match with a win next week.

First half

Though the Hounds were able to manufacture a pair of early corner kicks, it was the home side that had the game's first good look at goal in the 23rd minute. Johnny Klein one-touched a high ball down into the path of Xavi Gnaulati, and the young midfielder cut onto his right foot and hit a shot from the top of the box that curled just wide of the left post.

The Hounds would break through in the 27th minute after cycling the ball in the attacking half when Monterey Bay only partly cleared a corner kick. Williams received a pass on the ground into the box and played the ball wide to Danny Griffin on the right. Griffin's low cross took a glancing touch off Guillaume Vacter that redirected the ball to an unmarked Suber for a tap-in at the back post. It was the second goal in as many matches for Suber, who had not scored this season before last week.

Less than a minute later, Charles Ahl had a shot to double the lead when Robbie Mertz picked him out alone on the left side. Ahl cut the ball onto his right foot, but his shot was too close to goalkeeper Nico Campuzano - a former University of Pittsburgh standout - who made one of his four saves.

Second half

The home team again produced the first chance of the half, as Klein put a shot into the breadbasket of goalkeeper Eric Dick less than 60 seconds after play resumed. Dick made two saves on the night for his 11th shutout of the season across all competitions.

Though the Hounds continued to press forward - both Luke Biasi and Mertz had chances in the box - it was in the 73rd minute that Williams doubled the lead.

Walti, who entered the match only four minutes earlier, won the ball and rolled a perfectly weighted pass that found Williams' right foot while curling away from the defender to his teammate's right. Williams took one touch to accelerate into the box and ripped a shot over the arm of the goalkeeper for his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Walti would apply the finishing touch to the match in the 86th minute after Williams created with a low cross that found its way all the way across the box. The Hounds continued to move the ball with Monterey Bay's defense stretched, and Griffin knocked the ball onto the feet of Walti, who lifted a shot under the crossbar from inside the box.

Modelo Man of the Match

Jackson Walti played a 21-minute shift off the bench, and his impact was immediate with an assist after four minutes, followed by the game-sealing goal. He also connected on 13 of 14 passes while in the match and won possession twice, with one of those turnovers created leading to his assist.

What's next?

Home playoff matches are on the line when the Hounds play their regular-season finale against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Highmark Stadium. The Hounds will host their opening playoff match if they win, while Phoenix (9-8-12) would do the same out West with a win and a loss by El Paso.







