El Paso Locomotive FC Extend Unbeaten Match to Five Against FC Tulsa
October 18, 2025
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC settled for a 1-1 draw against first-place FC Tulsa on Saturday night at Southwest University Park meaning that their quest to host a playoff match will extend one more week.
Gabi Torres was the man on the scoresheet for Los Locos, his fourth of the season, off a set piece 24 minutes in. Tulsa created some threatening chances from set pieces of their own, but Jahmali Waite helped the hosts keep the advantage heading to the break.
Things got chippy in the second half with both teams getting physical and after each other on both sides of the field. In the end, it was a well-taken free kick from the visitors that rescued them a point and set the stakes for the final week of the regular season.
GAME NOTES
Gabi Torres recorded his fourth goal of the regular season bringing him to 16 goal contributions across all competitions this year, one shy of Andy Cabrera for the team lead.
SCORING SUMMARY
ELP - Gabi Torres 24' (Kofi Twumasi)
TUL - Stefan Lukic 90'+2'
LINEUPS
ELP - (3-4-1-2) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Gabi Torres (Emiliano Rodriguez 79'), Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo-C, Memo Diaz (Wahab Ackwei 79'), Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno, Beto Avila (Christian Sorto 84')
Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Bryan Romero, Alvaro Quezada, Omar Mora, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez
TUL - (4-3-3) Johan Peñaranda, Lamar Batista, Ian (Patrick Seagrist 87'), Lucas Stauffer (Delentz Pierre 79'), Travian Sousa (Owen Damm 61'), Harvey St Clair, Kalil ElMedkhar (Taylor Calheira 61'), Jamie Webber, Giordano Colli, Alexander Dalou (Stefan Lukic 61'), Trevor Amann
Subs Not Used: Marcos Cerato, Cole Johnson
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 18', Amando Moreno (Yellow) 51', Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 87'
TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow) 39', Travian Sousa (Yellow) 43', Delentz Pierre (Yellow) 87', Lamar Batista (Yellow) 88', Patrick Seagrist (Yellow) 90'+5'
MATCH STATS: ELP | TUL
GOALS: 1|1
ASSISTS: 1|0
POSSESSION: 49|51
SHOTS: 11|15
SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|3
SAVES: 2|2
FOULS: 13|20
OFFSIDES: 1|6
CORNERS: 5|10
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC finish off the regular season with a Copa Tejas clash against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field at 6:30 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
