El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Goalkeeper Abraham Romero

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Abraham Romero, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Abraham is an experienced, competitive goalkeeper with a very high soccer IQ," Head Coach Junior Gonzalez said. "We feel that he will fit our system perfectly and be agreat addition to our club"

Romero arrives in El Paso after a loan spell with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2025 where he played five matches last season. There, he recorded 15 saves and led the team with a 62.5% save success rate. He was on loan from Columbus Crew where he started two matches during the 2024 MLS season.

The 27-year-old has spent eight seasons professionally between Liga MX, USL Championship and Major League Soccer. Across that stretch, he has appeared in 144 matches recording 31 shutouts along the way.

Born in Pasadena, California, Romero began his youth career with Los Angelese Futbol Club Chelsea before joining LA Galaxy's academy in 2012. He spent four years with the club before leaving to play for Pachuca's U-20 squad.

Internationally, Romero started a pair of matches for the United States U-15 national team in 2012. He then featured in Mexico's youth system making 14 appearances across their U-17, U-20 and U-21 squads.

