Peter Luccin Announced as First Team Manager for Atletico Dallas

Published on February 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DALLAS - Atlético Dallas today announced the appointment of Peter Luccin as the club's first team manager, marking the organization's first technical staff hire and a major milestone as the club continues building toward its inaugural USL Championship season.

Luccin brings a distinguished playing and coaching resume to Atlético Dallas, along with deep ties to the North Texas soccer community. He will lead the technical staff and will play a central role in shaping the team's competitive identity, culture, and player development-driven philosophy in line with the club's overall sporting vision.

"This role is about more than tactics or results - it's about building something meaningful," said Luccin. "Atlético Dallas represents a clear vision for what a modern club can be: competitive, connected to its community, and committed to developing players the right way. Being trusted to help lay that foundation is something I take very seriously."

A former French international, Luccin enjoyed a decorated professional career at the highest level, spanning more than a decade in Europe and Major League Soccer. He was the youngest member of France's squad at the 1997 FIFA World Youth Championship and went on to make nearly 500 professional appearances, at some of the world's biggest clubs like Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.

After finishing his playing career in the MLS with FC Dallas, Luccin transitioned into coaching, serving on the club's technical staff and later stepping in as interim head coach during the 2024 season. His experience in the U.S. domestic top flight combined with his European background gives him a unique perspective on developing players and building teams.

"Peter understands what it takes to develop players and teams at the highest levels," said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director of Atlético Dallas. "He's coached professionals, he's worked closely with young players, and he knows this talent-rich market. That combination of experience, leadership, personality and character made him the right choice to help establish our football identity. We believe Peter is the right leader as we position Atlético Dallas to be a desired destination for players that match our ambitions."

Luccin's commitment to player development is reflected in his past work with emerging talent, including mentoring numerous Academy players that have established themselves at both the professional and International level.

As Atlético Dallas continues to build a community-first club with strong local and regional roots, Luccin's appointment signals a clear emphasis on leadership, development, and long-term vision.

"From the beginning, we've said this club would be built with purpose," said Matt Valentine, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atlético Dallas. "Peter brings credibility, humility, and a deep understanding of the game. Just as importantly, he believes in building something that reflects the community it represents. He's the right leader to help guide us into this next chapter."

Luccin will begin working immediately with club leadership to help shape technical standards, development pathways, and the long-term competitive vision for Atlético Dallas as the organization continues preparations for its USL Championship launch.

The club will host a free public event on Thursday, Feb. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Happiest Hour in Dallas. Club supporters are invited to celebrate and get to know Luccin during an open panel discussion moderated by Kyle Martino.







