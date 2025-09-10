Former U.S. International Kyle Martino Becomes Partner in Atlético Dallas Ownership Group

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

RICHARDSON, Texas - Atlético Dallas announced on Tuesday the addition of former United States Men's National Team player turned leading soccer innovator Kyle Martino as a new partner in the club's ownership group.

Martino brings decades of experience as a professional player, broadcaster, entrepreneur, and grassroots advocate. After an accomplished playing career with Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer, Martino became a celebrated soccer broadcaster with NBC Sports and other networks, before shifting his focus to community and grassroots growth of the game.

His initiatives - including Street FC, a street-soccer pickup platform active in cities across the U.S., and the Over Under Initiative, which converts urban basketball courts into multi-sport spaces - helped make soccer more accessible in underserved communities nationwide.

In addition to his community impact, Martino co-founded the American Football Company (AFCo) and serves as Chief Business Officer. AFCo operates as a parent company and business development engine for soccer enterprises, offering strategic consulting, creative services, and venture advisory to expand the sport's cultural and commercial presence in the U.S.

"Partnering with Kyle Martino and Street FC reinforces our commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level," said Sam Morton, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Atlético Dallas. "Kyle's dedication to making soccer more accessible and culturally relevant aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we aim to activate underutilized urban spaces and bring more playable surfaces to communities across North Texas."

Martino expressed his excitement about joining the project.

"Joining the ownership group of Atlético is way more than a name joining a club, it's about two missions joining forces to ensure Dallas' place at the epicenter of football culture in the U.S. Matt and Sam are the type of leaders capable of creating movements," said Martino. "Our visions for the future of football are aligned and so I'm honored to be part of this incredible project. I promise to bring everything I can to ensure Atlético's lasting impact on the community it aims to serve."

Through this partnership, Atlético Dallas will work closely with Martino and AFCo to deepen grassroots engagement and strengthen North Texas' place in the growing U.S. soccer landscape.







