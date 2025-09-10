Indy Eleven Acquires Goalkeeper Luke Pruter on Loan from Columbus Crew 2

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has acquired Columbus Crew 2 goalkeeper Luke Pruter on loan for the remainder of the season. The transaction was completed prior to the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 24-year-old Pruter started 13 matches for Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro this season. He has recorded 54 saves, 16 interceptions, five clearances, and 21 long balls in 2025. The 6'5 Pruter made three saves to earn a clean sheet vs. Carolina Core FC on June 28. He recorded a season-best seven stops against Chicago Fire FC II on Aug. 3.

Pruter joined Crew 2 after his selection in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft as the 87th overall pick.

The Redondo Beach, California, native appeared in 53 matches (51 starts) during his four-year career at UC-Irvine. He registered 4,667 minutes, 166 saves and 14 shutouts for the Anteaters.

Pruter finished his collegiate career on UCI's goalkeeper top-10 all-time list with 19 wins (6th), 14 shutouts (T 3rd), 166 saves (8th) and a 1.35 goals against average (9th) in 53 matches (T5th).

As a junior in 2023, Pruter earned All-Far West Region and All-Big West Conference second-team honors, recording eight shutouts and making 51 saves with a 1.04 goals against average.

He made a career-high 13 saves at Stanford as a freshman, tied for the second-most in a game in program history.

Pruter played club soccer for L.A. Galaxy Academy, LA Galaxy II, and Barca Academy.

For the Boys in Blue, Pruter will wear #31.

Indy Eleven continues its season-long three-game USL Championship road swing with a key Eastern Conference match at Rhode Island FC on Saturday at 7 pm on ESPN+. The Boys in Blue currently lead Rhode Island by two points in the race for the final playoff position with seven games left in the regular season.







