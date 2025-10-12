Boys in Blue Fall at Pittsburgh
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Pittsburgh, Pa. - Indy Eleven's late rally came up short in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium Saturday night. Defender James Musa found the back of the net in the 88th minute, but the Boys in Blue were unable to complete the comeback in the final moments.
Pittsburgh took the lead in the 38th minute when Danny Griffin converted from close range after a setup by Augi Williams. The hosts doubled their advantage midway through the second half, as Sean Suber headed home a Bradley Sample corner in the 76th minute to make it 2-0.
Indy Eleven came alive in the closing stages, creating a flurry of chances. In the 80th, forward Elvis Amoh forced a diving save from goalkeeper Eric Dick, followed shortly by a Bruno Rendón header that also was turned away. Musa capitalized in the 88th, burying a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner after Jack Blake's attempt was blocked to pull Indy within one.
The Boys in Blue nearly equalized in stoppage time when Edward Kizza's header from the center of the box narrowly missed over the bar in the 94th minute. Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte recorded several strong saves to keep Indy in contention, while Rendón, Amoh, and Blake each registered shots on target. Indy outshot the Riverhounds 15-12 and earned seven corner kicks in the contest.
Indy Eleven is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind Detroit City FC for the final playoff spot with two matches left.
The Boys in Blue host their final regular season home game with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Loudoun United FC.
USL Championship
Indy Eleven 1:2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Sat., Oct. 11, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.
Highmark Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pa.
Weather: Clear, 67 degrees
Attendance: 5,618
2025 USL Championship Records
Indy Eleven: 9-14-5 (-8), 32 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 11-10-7 (1), 40 pts; #6 in Eastern Co
Scoring Summary
PIT - Danny Griffin (Augi Williams) 38'
PIT - Sean Suber (Bradley Sample) 76'
IND - James Musa 88'
Discipline Summary
IND - Brian Schaefer (caution) 18'
IND - Cam Lindley (caution) 63'
PIT - Perrin Barnes (caution) 86'
Indy Eleven Line-Up: Hunter Sulte, Joey Zalinsky (Hayden White 62'), James Musa, Ben Ofeimu (Josh O'Brien 83'), Brian Schaefer, James Murphy (Oliver Brynéus 62'), Cam Lindley, Jack Blake, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Edward Kizza 62'), Bruno Rendón, Romario Williams (Elvis Amoh 77').
Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Luke Pruter, Brem Soumaoro.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Line-Up: Eric Dick, Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach, Luke Biasi (Illal Osumanu 87'), Junior Etou (Perrin Barnes 74'), Danny Griffin, Bradley Sample, Augi Williams (Bertin Jacquesson 83'), Charles Ahl (Brigham Larsen 87'), Robbie Mertz (Jackson Walti 73').
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Subs Not Used: Jacob Randolph, Jason Bouregy.
