Boys in Blue Fall at Pittsburgh

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Pittsburgh, Pa. - Indy Eleven's late rally came up short in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium Saturday night. Defender James Musa found the back of the net in the 88th minute, but the Boys in Blue were unable to complete the comeback in the final moments.

Pittsburgh took the lead in the 38th minute when Danny Griffin converted from close range after a setup by Augi Williams. The hosts doubled their advantage midway through the second half, as Sean Suber headed home a Bradley Sample corner in the 76th minute to make it 2-0.

Indy Eleven came alive in the closing stages, creating a flurry of chances. In the 80th, forward Elvis Amoh forced a diving save from goalkeeper Eric Dick, followed shortly by a Bruno Rendón header that also was turned away. Musa capitalized in the 88th, burying a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner after Jack Blake's attempt was blocked to pull Indy within one.

The Boys in Blue nearly equalized in stoppage time when Edward Kizza's header from the center of the box narrowly missed over the bar in the 94th minute. Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte recorded several strong saves to keep Indy in contention, while Rendón, Amoh, and Blake each registered shots on target. Indy outshot the Riverhounds 15-12 and earned seven corner kicks in the contest.

Indy Eleven is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind Detroit City FC for the final playoff spot with two matches left.

The Boys in Blue host their final regular season home game with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Loudoun United FC.

Tickets are available via  Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available  here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email  tickets@indyeleven.com.

For 2026 Season Tickets, place a $50 deposit before Dec. 1 to lock in the best pricing and benefits! Benefits include free parking, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 25% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Sat., Oct. 11, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Highmark Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pa.

Weather: Clear, 67 degrees

Attendance: 5,618

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 9-14-5 (-8), 32 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 11-10-7 (1), 40 pts; #6 in Eastern Co

Scoring Summary

PIT - Danny Griffin (Augi Williams) 38'

PIT - Sean Suber (Bradley Sample) 76'

IND - James Musa 88'

Discipline Summary

IND - Brian Schaefer (caution) 18'

IND - Cam Lindley (caution) 63'

PIT - Perrin Barnes (caution) 86'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Hunter Sulte, Joey Zalinsky (Hayden White 62'), James Musa, Ben Ofeimu (Josh O'Brien 83'), Brian Schaefer, James Murphy (Oliver Brynéus 62'), Cam Lindley, Jack Blake, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Edward Kizza 62'), Bruno Rendón, Romario Williams (Elvis Amoh 77').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Luke Pruter, Brem Soumaoro.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Line-Up: Eric Dick, Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach, Luke Biasi (Illal Osumanu 87'), Junior Etou (Perrin Barnes 74'), Danny Griffin, Bradley Sample, Augi Williams (Bertin Jacquesson 83'), Charles Ahl (Brigham Larsen 87'), Robbie Mertz (Jackson Walti 73').

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Subs Not Used: Jacob Randolph, Jason Bouregy.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.