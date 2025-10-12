San Antonio FC Drops Road Contest to FC Tulsa, 2-0

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - San Antonio FC fell to Western Conference leader FC Tulsa 2-0 the road Saturday.

The Scissortails took an early lead with a goal in the 8th minute, going on to double the advantage late in the 76th minute.

SAFC outshot Tulsa 19-11 for its third-highest total of the season, matching the Oklahoma side in shots on target with six.

Scoring Summary:

TUL: Taylor Calheira (Assisted by Giordano Colli) 8'

TUL: Lamar Batista (Assisted by Jamie Webber) 76'

Next Up

San Antonio FC begins its two-match road trip next week, starting off against Orange County SC Wednesday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC falls to 10-10-7 on the season, remaining above the playoff line in 5th place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points.

San Antonio's 19 shots are the team's third-most this season, while six shots on target ties its fifth-highest total.

Midfielder Juan Osorio made his first appearance back from injury since June 7.

Ricos SAFC Pro Academy member Leo Urrutia made his third appearance of the regular season and first since August 23, subbing on in the 88th minute.

SAFC made four changes to the starting lineup from its previous match against Colorado Springs, with Osorio, Alex Greive, Jimmy Medranda and Luke Haakenson all making starts.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made four saves in the match.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Harvey Neville (Shannon Gomez 78'), Alexis Souahy, Abdi Salim, Jimmy Medranda, Juan Osorio (Nicky Hernandez 66'), Almir Soto, Jorge Hernandez (Captain), Luke Haakenson (Leonides Urrutia 88'), Kyle Linhares (Dmitrii Erofeev 78'), Alex Greive

Substitutions Not Used: Lucio Berron, Leo Jauregui, Daniel Namani, Landry Walker

Disciplinary Summary:

TUL: Yellow Card (Jamie Webber) 3'

SA: Yellow Card (Juan Osorio) 23'

TUL: Yellow Card (Lamar Batista) 45'

TUL: Yellow Card (Ian) 45+2'

SA: Yellow Card (Abdi Salim) 48'

TUL: Yellow Card (Stefan Lukic) 77'

SA: Yellow Card (Shannon Gomez) 85'

SA: Yellow Card (Dmitrii Erofeev) 90'

TUL: Yellow Card (Giordano Colli) 90+1'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"It was a sloppy start. In the first 10 minutes we were in the game, that's when Tulsa scored the goal and created a second chance. It could've been 2-0, but after that, I think we played face-to-face against Tulsa. We created chances. Jorge [Hernandez] had a good shot that hit the crossbar. Almir [Soto] and Luke [Haakenson] had good shots on goal and on set pieces, we were dangerous in the first half. From kickoff, for the most part, I feel like we controlled the game. We created a lot of chances. You have to give credit to their goalie, but I like the work rate that the guys put out there today. We didn't get the result, but the work rate was there. Guys who got the call after a long time of not being in the lineup or even on the field, they performed and they helped us and played well, so for now, we have to take this game and our performance tonight and build on that the last three matches that we have left on the season."

(On the mindset in the next two road matches)

"The message is to keep their heads up and continue working. We're still a good team. We're still a team that can compete home and away, so we know that we have two difficult matches against Orange County and Phoenix, but I think we can go out there and compete and get points."

Defender Shannon Gomez

(On the loss)

"Obviously, it's disappointing to lose these games. You want to go up against the best and play against the best, and right now, they are top of the table in the Western Conference. It was a disappointing result. Not the result we wanted tonight, but we just have to go back to the drawing board and pick up points in these next coming games, clinch playoffs and just be ready to go full throttle."

(On responding from the match)

"I think it's important for us to just feel the way we feel tonight about the game and try to correct those mistakes, pay attention to the little details in the game. That goes a long way, and we need to just collectively refocus together, and we'll get the three points Wednesday against Orange County."

