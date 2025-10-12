Lexington Sporting Club Falls to El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - A promising comeback effort from Lexington SC ultimately ended in a frustrating 2-1 defeat Saturday night at the hands of El Paso Locomotive FC.

Locomotive FC opened the scoring in the 9' minute off a set piece, putting Lexington in a hole early.

LSC responded positively, creating multiple scoring chances for Cory Burke, Nick Firmino and others while holding more than 65% of the ball.

Its surge in momentum was abruptly interrupted when Lexington lost the ball in El Paso's penalty area, allowing The Locos to counter the length of the pitch to double its lead.

However, Lexington was not about to go down quietly.

A brilliant set piece delivery from Blaine Ferri connected with Cory Burke at the near post to get LSC on the board in the 55' minute. The goal marked the Jamaican forward's fifth of the season and Ferri's third assist.

A goal-line scramble ensued ten minutes later following a turnover forced by the substitute Latif Blessing. Burke came inches away from a brace with his shot, but it was cleared at the last possible second.

Lexington's attacking onslaught continued as seemingly every player had a look at goal over the next 10 minutes.

El Paso looked to take the air out of a rowdy stadium every chance it got, equating to approximately 15 minutes of added stoppage time. LSC continued to threaten throughout added time, eventually outshooting El Paso 13-2 in the period (7-1 on target).

The final whistle snuffed out Lexington's comeback attempt, and the LSC faithful let the officials and visitors know how they felt about the way things ended.

Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Terry Boss, forward Marcus Epps and midfielder Latif Blessing are attached.

GOALS

9' ELP: Guillermo Diaz

31' ELP: Roberto Avila (assist: Frank Daroma)

55' LEX: Cory Burke (assist: Blaine Ferri)

LINEUPS

LEX: Brooks Thompson, Jacob Greene, Kendall Burks, Gaël Gibert (45' Latif Blessing), Joe Hafferty, Blaine Ferri, Speedy Williams (64' Forster Ajago), Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues (45' Alfredo Midence), Nick Firmino, Corey Burke

ELP: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Guillermo Diaz (87; Wahab Ackwei), Robert Coronado, Gabi Torres (90+10' Emiliano Rodriguez), Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma, Armando Moreno (90+10' Bryan Romero), Roberto Avila (80' Christian Sorto)

UP NEXT

The Greens are back at Lexington SC Stadium for their final regular season home match of the season Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.







