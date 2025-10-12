Charleston Battery vs Colorado Springs Match Postponed

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Charleston, SC - The USL Championship regular season contest between the Charleston Battery and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was deemed incomplete on Saturday night due to unplayable conditions at Patriots Point.

After being paused during the halftime break due to severe weather, the contest will be replayed on Monday, October 13th, with kickoff time to be announced.







