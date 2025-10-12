Charleston Battery vs Colorado Springs Match Postponed
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Charleston, SC - The USL Championship regular season contest between the Charleston Battery and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was deemed incomplete on Saturday night due to unplayable conditions at Patriots Point.
After being paused during the halftime break due to severe weather, the contest will be replayed on Monday, October 13th, with kickoff time to be announced.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 11, 2025
- Hartford Takes Home 3-2 Win in Grudge Match against Sacramento Republic - Hartford Athletic
- Republic FC Falters at Hartford Athletic - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Falls to El Paso Locomotive FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Boys in Blue Fall at Pittsburgh - Indy Eleven
- Charleston Battery vs Colorado Springs Match Postponed - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Fall 5-0 in Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Charleston-Colorado Springs Match Abandoned, to be Replayed on Monday, October 13 - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Massive Three Points in Lexington - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Charleston Battery vs Colorado Springs Match Postponed
- Switchbacks FC Players Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, and Stevie Echevarria Called up for International Play
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC
- Spooky Saturday: Switchbacks vs San Antonio