Republic FC Falters at Hartford Athletic

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







In an expected physical battle against last week's opponent, Republic FC showed well against Hartford Athletic in a comeback performance. But a stoppage time goal after a series of bookings and hard fouls would cost a point in Sacramento's penultimate road match of the season. The Quails remain in second place in the west with a one point advantage over third place - but have a game in hand.

Sacramento's attack brought the pressure in the early moments. In the fifth minute, Michel Benitez dribbled the ball to the end line for a dangerous cross to the top of the box. Cristian Parano was there unmarked, but a trip on the turf threw off his balance to force his shot to go wide of the target.

A pair of quick succession chances came in the eight and ninth minutes. First, Dominik Wanner took on his defender to create space for a left footed shot inside the box, but it was deflected away. Then Sebastian Herrera broke out of pressure to lay the ball off for Lewis Jamieson attempt from the edge of the 18-yard box, but his shot went straight at the goalkeeper.

Hartford's attack was relatively quiet until from seemingly out of nowhere they opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Marlon Hairston sent a ball to the box for Sebastian Anderson who took a touch that set him up for an easy tap-in.

A chaotic few moments created several close range opportunities for Sacramento in the 29th minute. First, Cristian Herrera popped the ball out wide for Jack Gurr to take a shot from 10 yards that was kicked away by Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha. But the stop only went as far as Sebastian Herrera on the six yard box. His first shot was blocked by a defender and the follow up hit the post. Dominik Wanner had one last go but his shot went over the crossbar.

Hartford doubled the lead when Michee Ngalina and Kyle Edwards connected for a 1-2 header sequence. Once inside the box, Ngalina brought the ball down and slotted it past Danny Vitiello.

But Sacramento would not go into the break without a goal. In the closing seconds of first half stoppage time, Dominik Wanner sent a cross all the way across the box for a one-touch shot by Jack Gurr that sailed past the keeper for his third goal of the season and Wanner's first assist in USL Championship.

The Indomitable Club kept the momentum on the other side of the break as Cristian Parano spun out of pressure to get the ball wide for Dominik Wanner. With his defender and the goalkeeper closing in, the German winger fired away a shot from just outside the six yard box for his third goal of the season and second in as many games.

The half evolved into a physical affair that made it difficult for either side to find a rhythm. But in the end it was Hartford that found the back of the net once more when Jonathan Jimenez created space in the box to curl a shot to the far post in 94th minute.

Republic FC now has three regular season games remaining. The club has already secured a spot on the playoffs and is on the path to securing home field advantage for the Western Conference Quarterfinals. They are back in action next Friday when the final road trip of the season takes them cross country to face off with Lexington SC. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 3 Hartford Athletic

USL Championship

Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, Connecticut

October 11, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Jack Gurr (Dominik Wanner) 45+3', Dominik Wanner (Cristian Parano) 50'; HFD - Sebastian Anderson (Marlon Hairston) 18', Michee Ngalina (Kyle Edwards) 38', Jonathan Jimenez (Hadji Berry) 94'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Nick Ross (caution) 27', Neill Collins (caution) 34', AJ Edwards (caution) 84', AJ Edwards (ejection - 2nd yellow) 90+8'; HFD - Antony Siaha (caution) 87', HFD Bench (caution) 87', Adewale Obalola (caution) 88', Jonathan Jimenez (caution) 90+6'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Michel Benitez, Jack Gurr, Nick Ross, Blake Willey, Cristian Parano (Luis Felipe 76'), Dominik Wanner (AJ Edwards 76'), Lewis Jamieson (Ryan Spaulding 69'), Sebastian Herrera (Khori Bennett 58')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Cody Baker, Justin Portillo

Stats: Shots: 20, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 1, Fouls: 16, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 0

Hartford Athletic: Antony Siaha, TJ Presthus (C), Jordan Scarlett, Joseph Farrell, Baboucarr Nije, Marlon Hairston (Beverly Makangila 34'), Samuel Careaga (Adewale Obalola 71'), Sebastian Anderson, Michee Ngalina (Hadji Berry 90+2'), Kyle Edwards (Jack Panayotou 57'), Junior Moreira (Jonathan Jimenez 71')

Unused Substitutes: John Berner, Josh Belluz, Justin DiCarlo

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 4, Fouls: 10, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 3







