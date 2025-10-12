Charleston-Colorado Springs Match Abandoned, to be Replayed on Monday, October 13

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The USL Championship regular season contest between the Charleston Battery and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was abandoned on Saturday night due to unplayable conditions at Patriots Point.

The contest will be replayed in full on Monday, October 13, with kickoff time to be announced.

The Battery were leading the match 1-0 with a goal from Leland Archer in the 39th minute before the match was delayed during the halftime break due to severe weather.

Ticket and broadcast information for the game will also be announced in due course.







