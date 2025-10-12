Charleston-Colorado Springs Match Abandoned, to be Replayed on Monday, October 13
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
The USL Championship regular season contest between the Charleston Battery and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was abandoned on Saturday night due to unplayable conditions at Patriots Point.
The contest will be replayed in full on Monday, October 13, with kickoff time to be announced.
The Battery were leading the match 1-0 with a goal from Leland Archer in the 39th minute before the match was delayed during the halftime break due to severe weather.
Ticket and broadcast information for the game will also be announced in due course.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 11, 2025
- Hartford Takes Home 3-2 Win in Grudge Match against Sacramento Republic - Hartford Athletic
- Republic FC Falters at Hartford Athletic - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Falls to El Paso Locomotive FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Boys in Blue Fall at Pittsburgh - Indy Eleven
- Charleston Battery vs Colorado Springs Match Postponed - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Fall 5-0 in Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Charleston-Colorado Springs Match Abandoned, to be Replayed on Monday, October 13 - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Massive Three Points in Lexington - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Charleston-Colorado Springs Match Abandoned, to be Replayed on Monday, October 13
- Match Preview: Charleston vs. Colorado Springs
- Rubio Rubín Departs for October World Cup Qualifiers with Guatemala
- MD Myers Earns USLC Team of the Week Selection for Week 30
- Late Goals by Myers, Rubín Earn Battery Point in 2-2 Draw with Orange County