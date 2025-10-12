Orange County SC and New Mexico United Share the Points in a 3-3 Draw
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC came out flying, determined to set the tone early and seize control of the match. Within minutes, they tested the New Mexico keeper with sharp efforts from Cameron Dunbar and Chris Hegardt, signaling their intent to attack.
In the 16' minute, that early pressure paid off. On a swift counterattack, Hegardt slipped a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Tristan Trager, who coolly slotted home his first goal of the season to give OCSC the lead.
New Mexico regrouped and began to find its rhythm, pressing higher up the pitch and forcing Orange County's defense to stay alert. Despite the mounting pressure, the OCSC backline held firm until the 33' minute, when Will Seymore delivered a short cross that Greg Hurst tucked away from close range to equalize.
Just two minutes later, New Mexico capitalized on an OC turnover, with Hurst again finishing clinically on the counter to complete his brace and flip the match in United's favor.
But Orange County responded with resilience and urgency. Right off the restart, Dunbar earned a corner and a quick foul that kept the pressure on. While the initial set piece came to nothing, OC recycled the ball back into the box, where Trager rose above the defense to nod in his second goal of the night and level things at 2-2.
OC wasn't done yet. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Stephen Kelly delivered a moment of pure brilliance. Receiving a pass from Chris Hegardt at the top of the box, Kelly unleashed a thunderous strike that rocketed into the top corner. It was his first goal of the season, and an absolute worldie, that restored Orange County's lead and capped a breathtaking, end-to-end first half.
The second half picked up right where the first left off, with Orange County again coming out on the front foot. Within minutes, Kelly, full of confidence after his earlier stunner, forced another strong save from New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis with a well-placed effort from distance.
But in the 51' minute, New Mexico struck back. On a corner kick, Kipp Keller slipped free of his marker and rose to head the ball past Colin Shutler, bringing the match level once again at 3-3.
OC turned to its bench for fresh energy, bringing on Ousmane Sylla in the 74th minute, and he wasted no time making his presence felt. Moments after stepping on the pitch, Sylla blasted a powerful shot on target, once again testing Tambakis and keeping the pressure on the New Mexico defense.
As the clock wound down, both sides pushed for a winner in a tense, wide-open finish. Despite late chances and three minutes of added time, neither team could find the decisive breakthrough, and the thrilling match ended in a 3-3 draw.
Orange County returns to Championship Stadium on October 15th for the California Classic game against San Antonio FC. For tickets, click HERE.
Milestones:
Chris Hegardt had 3 assists on the night
OC has not lost a game in 2025 when scoring first
TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME
OCSC 3 0 3
NM 2 1 3
SCORING SUMMARY:
16' Tristan Trager (OC) - Assist Chris Hegardt
33' Greg Hurst (NM) - Assist Will Seymore
35' Greg Hurst (NM) - Assist Dayonn Harris
39' Tristan Trager (OC) - Assist Chris Hegardt
45+1 Stephen Kelly (OC) - Assist Chris Hegardt
51' Kipp Keller (NM) - Taren Maples
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
ORANGE COUNTY SC:
56' Malik Pinto - Yellow Card
86' Ashton Miles - Yellow Card
NEW MEXICO UNITED:
68' Mukwelle Akale - Yellow Card
ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)
Colin Shutler (GK); Nicholas Benalcazar, Vuk Latinovich, Ryan Doghman [C], Stephen Kelly, Cameron Dunbar (62' Mouhamadou War), Malik Pinto (85' Kevin Pafrtida), Chris Hegardt, Pedro Guimaraes (85' Ashton Miles), Ethan Zubak, Tristan Trager (74' Ousmane Sylla)
Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono(GK); Tyson Espy, Roberto Molina, Efren Solis, Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam
Head Coach: Danny Stone
Possession: 34% | Shots: 16 | Shots On Goal: 9 | Corners: 8 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 4 |
NEW MEXICO UNITED LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)
Alexandros Tambakis(GK); Kalen Ryden [C] (46' Kipp Keller), Will Seymore (69' Jaylin Lindsey), Talen Maples, Chris Gloster, Valentin Noël, Ousman Jabang (46' Carlos Moguel), Mukwelle Akale, Marlon Vargas (79' Luther Archimede), Dayonn Harris (79' Thomas Amang), Greg Hurst
Unused subs: Kristopher Shakes (GK); Kyle Hofmann, Tomas Pondeca
Head Coach: Dennis Sanchez
Possession: 66% | Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 3 |
Orange County SC v. New Mexico United
2025 USL Championship | Matchday 27
Date: October 11, 2025
Venue: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, NM
