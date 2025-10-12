Packed House Celebrates Biggest Rhode Island FC Win of the Season on Fan Appreciation Night

PAWTUCKET, RI - Rhode Island FC continued its stellar run of form in its regular-season home finale at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, cruising past the Tampa Bay Rowdies 5-0 in front of a sellout crowd on Fan Appreciation Night. A first brace of the season from JJ Williams, coupled with goals from Noah Fuson, Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Maxi Rodriguez, put the Ocean State club within two points of clinching a spot in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs with two games remaining.

Rhode Island FC (10W-11L-7T) took charge of the game early, scoring its fastest-ever goal at Centreville Bank Stadium in the eighth minute when Williams netted his fifth goal of the regular season. The attacking move started when Aldair Sanchez laid a dangerous pass to Fuson at the top of the 18-yard box. Gliding past his defender, Fuson found Williams, who quickly curled a right-footed effort past a full-stretch Tampa Bay Rowdies (8W-14L-6T) goalkeeper Bill Hamid and into the bottom-right corner.

Twenty minutes later, the pair combined once again to double RIFC's lead, scoring multiple goals in the first half for the second time in the 2025 regular season. After Williams received a clearance in the midfield, the forward took a smart touch past a defender before playing a long ball over the top to Fuson. Running into a one-on-one position, Fuson calmly slotted the ball past Hamid and into the back of the net.

In the 30th minute, the pair nearly combined for yet another goal when Williams tore down the right wing, playing a low ball across the box to Fuson. Fuson ripped a first-time shot, but this time Hamid was up to the task to palm away the powerful effort.

Rhode Island FC did not turn down the pressure, however, and eventually found a third goal just before the half. This time, Williams played Clay Holstad through on goal, who was then taken down in the penalty area to give the Ocean State club a penalty kick. Williams stepped up to take the spot kick, slamming it past Hamid to complete his first brace of the regular season and give RIFC a commanding 3-0 halftime lead.

Rhode Island FC continued to roll in the second half, scoring a fourth goal in the 69th minute, when Holstad forced a dangerous turnover in the box. Scooping up the loose ball, Fuson found Sanchez on the opposite side, and Sanchez redirected the ball across the goalmouth. Sprinting in to finish the chance, second-half substitute Albert Dikwa "Chico" nodded the ball home from close range to make it 4-0.

Finally, second-half substitute Maxi Rodgriguez wrapped up the goalscoring party with his fourth of the season in the 88th minute. After Marc Ybarra played a long ball over the top, Chico pounced on the opportunity in the box. He laid the ball off to Rodriguez, who calmly chipped a shot over an outstretched Hamid to slam the door on a dominant 5-0 win.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will travel to WakeMed Soccer Park to take on North Carolina FC in its second-to-last game of the 2025 regular season with a chance to officially clinch its spot in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs. Fans can tune into the Eastern Conference matchup on NESN+ and ESPN+, or join in cheering on the team at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - JJ Williams (Noah Fuson), 8th minute: Williams curls a right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner from the top of the box. RI 1, TBR 0

RI - Noah Fuson (JJ Williams), 28th minute: Fuson slots a low shot past Hamid in a one-on-one position. RI 2, TBR 0

RI - JJ Williams (Penalty), 45+1 minutes: Williams slams the penalty kick past a diving Hamid. RI 3, TBR 0

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Aldair Sanchez), 69th minute: Chico heads home Sanchez's close-range cross. RI 2, TBR 0

RI - Maxi Rodriguez (Albert Dikwa "Chico"), 88th minute: Rodriguez chips the ball over Hamid from close range. RI 2, TBR 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The win was Rhode Island FC's largest win of the 2025 season, and second-largest win all-time, behind only last year's 8-1 win vs. Miami FC. It is just the third time in club history the club has scored at least five goals in one game.

Hamady Diop made his first career start for Rhode Island FC.

Grant Stoneman made his first start since June 21 after returning from a long-term injury absence in August.

JJ Williams scored his first brace of the regular season. He leads the team with seven goals, and has four in his last six regular season games. Williams is RIFC's all-time leading scorer with 18 goals.

Williams's opening goal was the fastest in Centreville Bank Stadium history.

Noah Fuson scored his third goal of the regular season, and fourth of the year across all competitions.

Fuson also assisted Williams's opening goal, making it his first multi-contribution game of the season. The assist was his second in as many games, and club-leading 14th of his RIFC career.

Fuson's goal was the 12th of his RIFC career, which is third-most all-time.

Rhode Island FC has scored in five-straight games, which is its longest such streak of the 2025 regular season.

Fuson assisted Williams for the second-straight game. It is the first time this season that two players have linked up to score in back-to-back contests. The pair also combined for a goal in last week's 3-1 win vs. Las Vegas Lights FC, before the game was declared a 3-0 forfeit win.

Albert Dikwa "Chico" scored his third goal of the regular season, and his sixth across all competitions in 2025. He is just one goal behind Williams for the club's all-time lead with 17 in two seasons.

Chico also assisted Maxi Rodriguez's goal, marking his team-leading fourth of the regular season. It is his first game of the regular season tallying multiple goal contributions.

Aldair Sanchez collected his team-leading third assist of the season, and sixth across all competitions.

Rodriguez's goal was his fourth of the regular season, and tied-team leading seventh of the year across all competitions.

Rhode Island FC has now scored 12 goals in its last five games, marking its longest scoring streak of the season.

In two meetings this season, Rhode Island FC has outscored the Tampa Bay Rowdies 8-0.

Goalkeeper Koke Vegas kept his 10th clean sheet of the regular season, and 19th of his Rhode Island FC career.

Rhode Island FC jumped up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, and will clinch a playoff spot with a win at North Carolina FC next weekend.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JJ Williams

