FC Tulsa Clinches Western Conference Top Seed with 2-0 Win Over San Antonio FC

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa will finish the regular season as the top seed in the USL Championship Western Conference after defeating San Antonio FC 2-0 on Saturday. Goals from forward Taylor Calheira and defender Lamar Batista, as well as other results from around the league, helped clinched the latest club milestone on a memorable Taste of Tulsa Night at ONEOK Field.

The victory locks in home-field advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs, capping off a historic regular season under first-year Head Coach Luke Spencer.

Tulsa got off to a flying start, opening the scoring in the eighth minute through Calheira, who slotted home a composed right-footed finish into the top corner after a precise assist from Giordano Colli. The goal marked Calheira's 13th of the regular season, continuing his outstanding form as one of the league's premier attacking threats.

Goalkeeper Tyler Deric made two key stops early, denying Alex Greive and Abdi Salim from close range to preserve the 1-0 lead heading into halftime. The veteran goaltender made six saves in total on the evening in route to his second consecutive clean sheet in as many starts for the club.

Tulsa doubled their advantage and sealed the win from a set-piece in the 75th minute. Following a well-earned corner, Jamie Webber whipped in a perfectly placed cross to the near post, where Batista powered home a header into the bottom left corner. FC Tulsa managed the closing stages of the night with confidence, maintaining control and recording both their ninth clean sheet and ninth home win of the season.

The night also carried special meaning for defender Lucas Stauffer, who wore the captain's armband in his 100th USL Championship regular season appearance. Stauffer led by example, anchoring the back line with energy and composure as Tulsa's defense held firm throughout the match.

FC Tulsa returns to action on Saturday, October 18, at 8:00 p.m., for an away match against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park. FC Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field for their regular season home finale on Saturday, October 25, at 7:00 p.m., as they take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night with the team, enjoy fireworks, and join us for a special night presented by Bill Knight Ford. Tickets to Fan Appreciation Night celebration are available online at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/ or by calling 918-727-2231.

Don't miss out on this historic season. Head to the link below to purchase your HOME playoff tickets today! https://seatgeek.com/fc-tulsa-tickets/usl/2025-11-01-3-30-am/17741715

What they said...

Head Coach Luke Spencer

"Securing the number one seed is a huge milestone, but we know the work continues as we head into the playoffs."

Defender Lamar Batista

"First and foremost, it's awesome having these fans, and then bigger for me... playing in front of our fans, having them out there. And we're happy that we can continue this run."

Midfielder Giordano Colli

"Getting Taylor's early goal was huge - it set the tone for the match and showed the hard work this team has put in all season."

USL Championship Match Summary

FC Tulsa 2:0 San Antonio FC

ONEOK Field - Saturday, October 11, 2025

Match Stats: USL Championship Match Center - TULvSA

Match Highlights: USL Championship Highlights - FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC

Goals

TUL - Taylor Calheira (Giordano Colli) 8'

TUL - Lamar Batista (Jamie Webber) 75'

Disciplinary

TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow card) 3'

SA - Juan Osorio (Yellow card) 23'

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow Card) 45'

TUL - Ian Carlos Souza Daniel (Yellow Card) 45 ¬Â² +2

SA - Abdi Salim (Yellow Card) 48'

TUL - Stefan Lukic (Yellow card) 77'

SA - Shannon Gomez (Yellow Card) 85'

SA - Dmitri Erofeev (Yellow Card) 48'

TUL - Giordano Colli (Yellow card) 90+1'

Lineups

FC Tulsa (4-3-3): Tyler Deric; Travian Sousa, Lamar Batista, Ian Carlos Souza Daniel (Harvey St. Clair 60'), Lucas Stauffer; Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo (Stefan Lukic 60'), Jamie Webber; Kalil ElMedkhar (Owen Damm 83'), Eliot Goldthorp (Alex Dalou 45+4'), Taylor Calheira (Trevor Amann 83')

Bench: Johan Peñanranda, Patrick Seagrist

San Antonio FC (4-2-3-1): Richard Sánchez; Harvey Neville (Shannon Gomez 78'), Alexis Souahy, Abdi Salim, Jimmy Medranda; Almir Soto, Juan Osorio (Nicky Hernandez 66'); Kyle Linhares (Dmitrii Erofeev 78'), Jorge Hernández, Luke Haakenson (Leonides Urrutia 88'); Alex Greive

Bench: Daniel Namani, Leonardo Jauregui, Lucio Berrón, Landry Walker







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.