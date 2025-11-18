FC Tulsa Spotlight: Taylor Calheira

Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Every season produces a few breakout stories, the kind where raw potential collides with perfect timing. In a record-breaking season where this FC Tulsa side has defied every expectation from fans and pundits alike, that breakout storyline has manifested in the form of forward Taylor Calheira.

When Calheira signed for the Black and Gold in January 2025, that intersection marked the beginning of a rise that has captured the league's attention. At just 23 years old, Calheira hasn't just found his footing, he's quickly accelerated into one of the league's brightest young stars. Having now broken the club's single-season scoring record and maintained strong footing in the league's Golden Boot race, Calheira has quickly gone from "one to watch" to "one you can't stop watching."

Born in Towson, Maryland, Calheira grew up surrounded by the game. His father, Adauto Neto, played collegiately at University of Mobile, where he was a three-time NAIA Division 3 All-American. Neto quickly shifted to the professional ranks in the U.S, where he played across all levels of the game up until 2016.

"My dad's a big part of my life. He's been a huge influence," said Calheira. "Growing up watching him play, watching him score goals in front of the fans, and just being there and witnessing that is just really amazing."

Growing up with that influence helped shape Calheira's work ethic at a young age, teaching him that success comes from showing up and putting in the work.

"He was always my coach, so he's always been there for me and always been pushing me," said Calheira. "My mom's been a huge part of that, as well. Taking me to every practice and being the one I can go to when my dad's yelling at me and getting onto me [laughs]. Both of my parents have pushed me my whole life and they're a big part of why I'm here today."

Calheira starred in high school, earning All-America, All-State, and Baltimore Sun All-Metro honors while attending Concordia Preparatory School, all while leading as his school's Student Government Association president. After graduating in 2020, Calheira took his talents to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Despite a truncated 2020 season due to COVID, Calheira went on to make a name for himself at UMBC. By the end of the 2023 season, he had tallied 32 career goals, which moved him into eighth place on the school's all-time list. Calheira had also earned a plethora of accolades, including back-to-back Striker of the Year awards (2022-23), the first Retriever to earn the honor since 2014, and numerous America East First Team placements.

Following in the footsteps of his father, who was drafted in the MLS Superdraft in 2002, Calheira was picked in the third round by New York City FC at the end of 2023 and immediately joined NYCFC II ahead of the 2024 campaign.

"I always wanted to be a pro and kind of take after my dad," said Calheira. "I just watched Premier League and international games every week. That's just what my dreams have been my whole life."

Much like his past stops, the Marylander immediately turned heads after posting 17 goals and 5 assists across all competitions and earned a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI in his first year. His league-leading attacking stats and multiple braces underscored his finishing instincts and attacking ambition.

Tulsa moved quickly to secure Calheira ahead of the 2025 season, a decision that's clearly paying dividends for the Sooner State side.

"To play in the USL [Championship] has been good. It's aggressive, fast-paced, you have to think very quickly, and I think I've been adapting very pretty well to that since the beginning."

Calheira's first season in the USL Championship has been nothing short of explosive. In 26 league appearances, he's logged 13 goals and 2 assists, tallying more than 2,000 minutes of action. But the stats only hint at the full picture. His composure inside the box, tireless pressing, and ability to produce moments of brilliance at a record-setting pace have turned matches - and heads - across the league.

When he scores at ONEOK Field, the roar says it all: Tulsans know they're witnessing something special.

"Playing for FC Tulsa has been amazing this year," said Calheira. "All of the staff, they've pushed me every day to become a better player."

Calheira isn't just padding Tulsa's stat sheet, he's shaping the storylines that define a season. He's the young striker who's gone from promising prospect to weekly problem for defenders across the USL Championship.

His form checks every box that gets attention around the league: consistent finishing, high work rate, and an upward trajectory that's impossible to ignore. He's adapted quickly to the physicality of the Championship, a clear indication having earned a nomination for Player of the Year in the league's Mid-Season Awards. On the field, his intelligent movement, sharp link-up play, and ability to change a match with a single touch have made him a constant threat.

"My teammates are a huge part of that, they push me every day to be better," commented Calheira. "I think the transition's been a lot easier because of the atmosphere we've created at FC Tulsa."

As FC Tulsa keeps winning, Calheira's rise feels inevitable - not because of hype, but because of how he approaches every match: hungry, grounded, and unshaken by the moment. He's the kind of player who elevates everyone around him, a forward who makes Tulsa proud every time he puts on the crest. As previously announced, Taylor also earned a spot on the USL Championship All-League First Team.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.