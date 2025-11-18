Brooklyn FC Men's 2026 Season Tickets Now on Sale

Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) has opened season tickets for the club's inaugural 2026 men's team season in the USL Championship, with home matches kicking off in March 2026 at Maimonides Park.

Season ticket packages include all 17 regular-season home matches, with flexible payment plans available. Founding deposit holders retain priority access to seat selection and early pricing.

Tickets are now available at https://seatgeek.com/brooklyn-fc-mens-soccer-tickets/ticket-packages.

Additional men's team staff announcements, community initiatives, and player signings will be shared in the weeks ahead.

Visit brooklynfootballclub.com for more information.







