Brooklyn FC and the Future of Promotion and Relegation in American Soccer

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Dear Brooklyn FC Family,

Today marks a turning point for the beautiful game in the United States. USL Championship owners voted to bring promotion and relegation to our league. Fans have been waiting for, calling for, and believing in this for years. Now, it's finally beginning to happen.

This decision from the owners is a commitment to building a more competitive and ambitious soccer culture in this country. It challenges every club to prove itself on the field, earn its place, and push the game forward. It is exactly the kind of system that Brooklyn FC was built for.

Brooklyn has a deep soccer culture shaped by the people who call it home. This borough is filled with fans who grew up supporting clubs from all over the world, passing their love for the game down through generations. We are building a club that reflects Brooklyn, with a roster that mirrors the neighborhood and a team that feels like home for its soccer community.

With our men's team set to launch in the USL Championship in 2026, we enter this new era with our eyes on the future. We want to build something that lasts and that the people of Brooklyn and New York City can take pride in for generations.

This is just the beginning. The future of soccer in this country is changing, and Brooklyn FC and its fans will lead the way.

- Brooklyn FC

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.