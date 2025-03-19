Letter from the Owner

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Dear OCSC Family,

Today is a momentous day, a day many of you have pleaded for and even dreamed of for many years: the day USL Championship owners voted in favor of Promotion/Relegation in the United States.

There is a long way to go before this can become a reality, and it requires soccer fans here (and around world) to shout with their voices and vote with their feet in supporting the Clubs that will be working to make it a success. But have no doubt, this vote is a vote of excitement about the future of soccer in this country.

As a lifelong, die-hard USA soccer fan, I have always dreamed of the Stars and Stripes lifting the World Cup, of American players standing up as the absolute best in the world's only truly global game.

At OCSC we have worked to identify and develop young players that dream of playing on the biggest stages in the world and of representing their country. But to achieve that level of success, US domestic soccer must be the best and most competitive environment on the planet. We believe Pro/Rel has shown itself as the best way around the world to achieve that goal.

Above all else, at OCSC we support Pro/Rel because we believe that it creates a bond between fans and players that is second to none in the world of sports; it creates an unparalleled level of drama and excitement that separates soccer and its fans from all other sports.

Let the next step in the forward progress of soccer in the United States begin today!

James A. Keston

CEO & Majority Owner

Orange County SC

