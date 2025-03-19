USL to Introduce Multi-Tiered Soccer Pyramid in the United States

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







The United Soccer League (USL) announced today that it will introduce a promotion and relegation system, a landmark decision approved by a supermajority of club owners. This move marks a significant evolution in the league's competitive structure and provides a new pathway for clubs based on on-field performance.

The new system is set to take effect following the launch of USL Division One in the 2027-28 season, creating a three-tiered professional structure that includes USL Division One, USL Championship, and USL League One. Phoenix Rising FC currently competes in USL Championship, which will be part of this new pyramid-based framework.

"Phoenix Rising is built on competition and ambition, and we fully support the introduction of promotion and relegation in USL," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "This system enhances the fan experience, raises the stakes for every match, and provides clubs with a clear pathway for growth. It also encourages long-term investment in club development and aligns with a model widely used in leagues around the world. We see this as a positive step for professional soccer in the United States, and we are prepared to embrace the challenges and opportunities it brings."

With this decision, USL becomes the first professional soccer league in the U.S. to adopt a promotion and relegation model, a system commonly utilized in leagues across the globe. This structure allows clubs to advance to higher divisions or be relegated to lower tiers based on their season performance, fostering increased competition and long-term sustainability.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for soccer in the United States, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to generate unprecedented momentum for the sport. More details on the implementation, format, and timeline of promotion and relegation will be announced in the coming months. Updates will be available at uslsoccer.com.

