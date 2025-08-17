Rising Notches 1-1 Draw Against Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Phoenix Rising completed 80% of its regular-season road slate Saturday night, taking a point in a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies on August 16 at Al Lang Stadium. 18-year-old midfielder Pierce Rizzo made Rising history, becoming the youngest player to net a goal when he scored the club's lone goal in the 73rd minute.

"I'm very, very proud of my boys," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "They played Phoenix Rising football that we want to see. We're supposed to win this game, but we're moving in the right direction. Now we need to continue."

The draw marked the first time Rising has won a point at Al Lang Stadium and the second time the club has taken a result against the Rowdies. With a long stretch of home matches in the near future, Rising looks forward to returning home.

"We have had a lot of travel in June, July, August," Kah said. "Now we just have to continue what we're doing and keep building. We have a lot of home games and we're going to take advantage of those."

Rizzo Nets His First

At 18 years and eight months old, midfielder Pierce Rizzo became the youngest-ever Rising player to score a goal in regular-season play. The Phoenix Rising Academy player put Rising in front in the 73rd minute, using his left foot to pick out the bottom-left corner of the net.

"I kind of took a bad touch, but I had an opening," Rizzo said. "I knew if I took an extra step to my left, the defender was going to fall and I would have an opening inside. Then I just did a little (Kylian) Mbappe, cut it in with my left and found the far post."

The goal comes in Rizzo's fifth-ever appearance for Rising, and fourth straight start as the midfielder continues to rapidly rack up minutes for Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side. Since being slotted into a more significant role, Rizzo has played 325 minutes.

"Everything has come fast in the last month," Rizzo said. "I knew I was going to take (the opportunity) and run with it. I know this is just the start, but I'm happy I finally got that first goal."

Back in Tampa

Saturday marked a return of sorts for forward Damián Rivera and midfielder Charlie Dennis, who made their first trip back to "St. Pete" since representing the historic USL Championship side in 2024.

Both attackers played key roles for the Rowdies, with Dennis netting 12 goals in 47 regular-season appearances and Rivera scoring six in 34 regular-season appearances. Rivera received the start Saturday night, while Dennis came off the bench in the 66th minute.

Goal-Scoring Plays

PHX - Pierce Rizzo, 73rd minute: After receiving the ball in the right half-space, midfielder Pierce Rizzo used his left foot to take a progressive touch and set up a well-placed shot into the bottom-left side of the net.

TBR - Manuel Arteaga (Joey Skinner), 75th minute: A lofted ball played from the right into the box by Joey Skinner was powerfully headed home by forward Manuel Arteaga.

Notes

-Saturday's match in St. Petersburg marked the conclusion of Rising's final multi-match road trip of the regular season.

-At 18 years and eight months old, midfielder Pierce Rizzo became the youngest Rising player to score a goal in regular-season play.

-Notably, he joins midfielder Jamison Ping as one of two Phoenix Rising Academy Players to get in the box score so far this season.

-Forward Damián Rivera picked up his first start since the club's match against Monterey Bay FC on May 17.

-Saturday marked Rising's first-ever result at Al Lang Stadium and second-ever result against the Rowdies.

-With its match Saturday night behind it, Rising will only play on the road three more times in 2025 (@SAC, @NC, @PIT)

-Rising will play six of its next eight matches at home.

Next Game

Rising next returns home to kick off a three-next homestand against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. (PT) at Phoenix Rising Stadium. The game will be broadcast on AZFS, 3TV and ESPN+ with radio coverage available on KDUS 1060 AM (English) and La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish).

Phoenix Rising (6-7-7, 25pts) at Tampa Bay Rowdies (5-11-3, 18pts)

August 16, 2025 - Al Lang Stadium (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 0 1 1

Tampa Bay Rowdies 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Rizzo, 73

TBR: Arteaga (Skinner), 75

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Sacko (caution), 22

TBR: Vancaeyezeele (caution), 27

TBR: Bassett (caution), 59

PHX: Cabral (caution), 90+1

TBR: Arteaga (caution), 90+5

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky ©, D Flores (Flood, 66), D Sainté, D Essengue, D Rizzo, M Scearce, M Okello (Dennis, 66), M Avayevu (Emmers, 90), F Rivera (Cabral, 77), F Johnson, F Sacko (Formella, 90)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Henry, D Mar Boye

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Multiple players, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Cabral, Rizzo, 1); FOULS: 12 (Multiple players, 2); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 0

TBR: GK Bandré, D Guillén ©, D Lasso, D Castellanos, D Bodily, M Moon (Fernandez, 74), M Crisostomo, M Vancaeyezeele (Skinner, 66), F Azócar (Sharp, 56), F Bassett (Alvarez, 66), F Pacius (Arteaga, 74)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Campisi, F Rodriguez

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Multiple players, 2) SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Arteaga, 1); FOULS: 9 (Moon, 3) OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 1

Referee: Muhammad Hassan

Assistant Referees: Kataryzna Wasiak, Nick Goyette

Fourth Official: Andrew Musashe

Attendance: 4,547

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

