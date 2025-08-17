Switchbacks FC Falls to Orange County SC at Weidner Field

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Quenzi Huerman versus Orange County SC's Kevin Partida

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Quenzi Huerman versus Orange County SC's Kevin Partida(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled against Orange County SC at Weidner Field, falling short 0-1.

Slow first half with possession alternating between teams. Switchbacks held an 87.5% passing accuracy while putting up four shots with one on target. Ending the first half scoreless.

Orange County broke through in the 62' when awarded a corner kick. Orange County's player #27 Stephen Kelly took the corner and sent the ball high for a header to #33 Ashton Miles, who placed the ball at the foot of #4 Nico Benalcazar, which was deflected into the net.

Switchbacks were unable to find momentum in the second; however, they created five shots with one on target and held a passing accuracy of 86.9%. Defensively, the Switchbacks were able to create nine tackles with six successful.

As the final whistle blew, the Switchbacks were unable to equalize, ending the match with a final score of 0-1.

The Switchbacks head on the road to Phoenix Rising FC on August 23rd, then return to Weidner Field on August 30th to take on FC Tulsa for Cyan Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes: James Chambers:

Overall thoughts:

"I think we weren't as good as we have been for the last couple of weeks. We didn't make enough chances. We gave up a set-piece goal. We didn't do enough to win the game, so we can't have any real complaints."

On next weekend's match:

"We get back to work. They've been great the last couple of weeks. This is a dip and look; if you don't perform, you don't get results. That's the reality, because the teams are very good at this level. A couple of things could have gone our way, but they didn't."

Garven Metusala:

On tonight's match:

"Disappointed. We knew how big that game was because we were tied in points, so it's a bit tough, but we move."

Akeem O'Connor-Ward:

Overall thoughts:

"Disappointing. Not what we wanted, but you know, I think we still had more to give. It's unfortunate. We never want to lose at home. The table is really close and the points are close, but, you know, it's kind of kind of a wake-up call, in the sense that we had a good string of games, but we don't want to get too high or too low after a loss. Hopefully, we bounce back. And that's what good teams do, bounce back and next weekend and hunt for three points again."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Adam Beaudry (1) OC: Colin Shutler (2)

Goals: COS: N/A OC: Benalcazar (A: Miles) (62')

YC:COS: Fjeldberg (7'), Herrera (19'), Ward (53'), Micaletto (56'), Zandi (71'), Echevarria (79') OC: Guimaraes (87'), Kelly (91')

