San Antonio FC Falls to Lexington SC, 0-1

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC was shutout for just the fourth time this season as the team fell to Lexington SC 0-1 Saturday at Toyota Field.

Lexington scored its lone goal in the 9th minute, taking advantage of a defensive miscue with an own goal from San Antonio.

SAFC outshot Lexington 11-9 in the match, while also holding 62% possession over the visitors.

Scoring Summary:

LEX: Nicky Hernandez (Own goal) 9'

Next Up

San Antonio FC hosts Hartford Athletic in the USL Jägermeister Cup quarterfinals Wednesday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 8-7-4 on the season, still in 3rd place in the Western Conference standings with 28 points.

Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev and Ricos SAFC Pro Academy member Leo Urrutia made their first USL Championship starts.

San Antonio's scoring streak at home is capped at 19 consecutive USL Championship matches.

SAFC was shut out for just the fourth time this season while outshooting Lexington 11-9 in the match.

SAFC welcomed back all-time leading scorer Santiago Patiño at halftime tonight as a part of the club's "Team of the Decade", also announcing the forward's new signing on a multi-year contract.

Attendance: 6,767

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Harvey Neville (Rece Buckmaster 61'), Alexis Souahy, Abdi Salim, Jimmy Medranda (Shannon Gomez 62'), Almir Soto (Landry Walker 62'), Nicky Hernandez, Leo Urrutia (Diogo Pacheco 68'), Jorge Hernandez (Captain), Dmitrii Erofeev (Juan Agudelo 46'), Jake LaCava

Substitutions Not Used: Alex Crognale, Daniel Namani, Mohamed Omar, Mitchell Taintor

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Jimmy Medranda) 38'

SA: Yellow Card (Abdi Salim) 59'

LEX: Yellow Card (Nic Firmino) 71'

SA: Yellow Card (Landry Walker) 87'

SA: Yellow Card (Juan Agudelo) 90+1'

SA: Red Card (Jorge Hernandez) 90+3'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"Another loss, on an own goal, easy goal for us to give up. We had guys with a lot of experience out there to manage that part better, so we need to do better. We cannot lose with an own goal, and then the game becomes none of the teams creating much for us to tie the game or them to go for the second goal, to be honest, so we pushed, but we were very disorganized in the attack."

(On facing more pressure heading into the Jägermeister Cup knockout round)

"Yeah, every game is pressure. It doesn't matter if you're last on the table, you're top on the table, it's pressure. You must win. It's not like if you're on top of the table, you relax and you just play. No, every game is pressure - cup game, league game, the team has to feel their responsibility to step up and to win, especially at home."

(On signing Santiago Patino)

"We decided to bring him back. He's a proven forward who has scored goals for San Antonio in the past, so hopefully this time it's the same, or even better. That's something that we lack lately in games, scoring goals, so hopefully he can help us in that part up front. I've known Santi since his time in the MLS. I was there when he went to the combine, he went to the draft. He was in our group of players that we were trying to draft. He's a talented forward, and I know he can score goals."

Defender Shannon Gomez

(On the loss)

"Obviously, it's not a good feeling losing at home, especially this part of the season. No matter who's on the field and stuff on the pitch, you want to give 100% and show you know who SAFC is, especially at home. This is a fortress. I think it's one of the best places in the league to play. I can't stress enough how winning at home, especially when you're in the business end of the season is rolling around, how important it is to kind of get the momentum going at home, but you learn from the lessons as soccer goes."

(On the team's recent run of form)

"I'll say this. No one season is the same. I'll say that sometimes you go through waves in a season where you really got to weather the storm. Currently we're weathering a storm. It's a storm we got to put out quick because we don't want it to brew too much, but these are the things, as I said earlier, that we need to reflect on and nip it in the bud as soon as possible, because you don't want this to become a recurring thing. Obviously, if I'm an away team, and I'm coming to a beautiful stadium and a pitch like this, I got my A-game on, so obviously we need to know that, and we need to know that we need to embrace that much more than the other team, and I'll just stick out the word heart. We gotta play with some heart, with some urgency, and know that there's a target on your back, especially when you're in the top half of the table, teams want to beat you, so what I make of that is it's a lesson to continue learning, and we don't want to learn it multiple times We've learned a couple of times now, and I think it's time to just nip it in the bud and move forward."

(On reuniting with Santiago Patino)

"I feel excited. I've talked to Santi since he left until now, you know, we've always kind of stayed in contact. Santi is a great guy, not just on the field. We know what Santi brings to any team, and he elevates any team. He's a goal scorer. He's always looking to score a goal as a poacher. He embodies SAFC, but also he's a great guy because he can help people around him as well, too, so him coming back, I'm excited because he's a teammate I've won with and played a lot of games on one way, and I know his mentality. I know he's going to work hard for the team, and I think it's just a plus and a bonus for us. We're excited to have him back, and I know you listened to the fans when they announced his name back here. I know this is a place that's close to his heart, and he never takes it for granted, so it's another player that can bolster our attack and help the goal scoring."

Defender Rece Buckmaster

(On the team's performance in the first half)

"I think we just got the press wrong. I think a couple guys were out of position a little bit, and then it would just open up, and then it was just like a bunch of one-on-ones everywhere, and we kind of lost the duels, but I think if we just would have got the press right, I think we would have been all over them."

(On the USL Jägermeister Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday)

"I mean, we've lost a couple games at home. We obviously don't want to lose, because this is our home field. We want to take as many points as we can out of here, so it's the next game Wednesday. We're going to go all out for it and hopefully win and advance in the Jägermeister Cup."

