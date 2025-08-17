New Mexico United and Las Vegas Lights FC Battle to 2-2 Draw in Front of 11,581 Fans

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United and Las Vegas Lights FC battled to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, with 11,581 fans in attendance. The result sees United drop to sixth place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings.

The match got off to a fast start, as United's Valentin Noël opened the scoring in the 5th minute with a powerful strike that beat the Las Vegas goalkeeper and gave the home side an early 1-0 lead.

Las Vegas responded quickly. In the 12th minute, New Mexico native Anthony Herbert capitalized on a defensive lapse and slotted home the equalizer to make it 1-1. The rest of the first half remained tightly contested, with neither side able to pull ahead before the break.

The visitors struck again in the 74th minute, as forward Nighte Pickering finished clinically to give Las Vegas a 2-1 advantage. But United continued to push forward, and with just three minutes remaining in regulation, Thomas Amang rose in the box to head home the equalizer from close range, sealing the 2-2 result.

Stats Summary: NM / LVL

Shots: 12/13

Shots on Goal: 2/4

Saves: 2/0

Corners Won: 5/4

Fouls: 15/9

Misconduct Summary:

LVL: Gennaro Nigro (Yellow Card - 23')

LVL: Christopher Pearson (Yellow Card - 43')

NM: Christopher Gloster (Yellow Card - 58')

NM: Talen Maples (Yellow Card - 63')

NM: Talen Maples (Red Card - 65')

NM: Kristopher Shakes (Yellow Card - 69')

LVL: Nighte Pickering (Yellow Card - 75')

NM: Greg Hurst (Yellow Card - 95')

NM: Younes Boudadi (Yellow Card - 95')

Up Next for United:

New Mexico United travels to Kentucky to face Louisville City FC on Saturday, August 23, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. MT. The Black and Yellow return home the following week to host Sacramento Republic FC on Friday, August 30, for Indigenous Peoples Night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.







