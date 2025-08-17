Rowdies Finish in 1-1 Stalemate with Phoenix

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies earned a point in their long-awaited return to Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night, finishing knotted 1-1 with Phoenix Rising FC after trading second half goals.

"It probably wasn't the performance we were looking for at home, especially on a special night for the club," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I think the guys showed great character and resolve to fight to come back after going down. I think it's more of a point earned rather than two points dropped based on the way we played... Credit to the guys for the spirit that they showed in getting back into the game."

After a punchless first hour where both sides failed to create many meaningful scoring opportunities, the visitors jumped out in front in the 73rd minute. Phoenix defender Pierce Rizzo struck the blow from long range, rifling a shot from just outside the box that took an awkward hop off the turf as it whizzed into the bottom right corner of the goal.

The Rowdies immediately answered with an equalizer when substitutes Joey Skinner and Manuel Arteaga combined on a sublime cross and finish in the 75th minute. Skinner initiated the sequence with a perfectly placed cross from the right flank to pick out a rising Arteaga, who nodded the chance back across goal and past the outstretched arms of keeper Patrick Rakovsky.

"I think the spirit and the character to come back from one-nil down is great," said Casciato. "Fair enough, Phoenix were on top for large periods of the game. I think for us to come back and get the qualizer almost immediately is the biggest thing to show this group we have to keep going no matter what gets thrown at us."

Phoenix aimed to pull ahead again in the 81st minute from almost the exact same spot where Rizzo struck his tally. Remi Cabral powered a low strike straight toward the bottom left corner, but Rowdies Goalkeeper Ethan Bandre was up to the task with a diving save.

Saturday's match Casciato's first chance to lead the Rowdies for a match at Al Lang Stadium since he took over in early July. Although the team only managed to come away with a point, every little bit helps as the club looks to climb above the playofff line in the final months of the season.

"Amazing," said of the home fans that stayed all way through the match, even after a weather delay pushed kickoff past 9:30 p.m. ET. "The passion was amazing... It was really pleasing to feel that support tonight. The passion of the fans is palpable, and it certainly gives us a lift. It certainly helped us get that point back at the end of the game."

Next up, the Rowdies head to the Motor City for a matchup against Detroit City FC on Saturday, August 23 at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in for the match on Tampa Bay 44 and ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

PHX - Rizzo, 73'

TBR - Arteaga (Skinner), 75'

Caution Summary

PHX - Sacko, Yellow Card, 22'

TBR - Vancaeyezeele, Yellow Card, 27'

TBR - Bassett, Yellow Card, 56'

PHX - Cabral, Yellow Card, 90+1'

TBR - Arteaga, Yellow Card, 90+5'

Lineups

Rowdies: Bandre, Wyke, Lasso, Guillen, Moon (Fernandes, 75'), Vancaeyezeele (Skinner, 66'), Crisostomo, Bodily, Azocar (Sharp, 56'), Pacius (Arteaga, 74'), Bassett (Alvarez, 66')

Rowdies Bench: Campisi, Castellanos, Skinner, Alvarez, Fernandes, Arteaga, Rodriguez, Sharp

Phoenix: Rakovsky, Rizzo, Essengue, Sainte, Flores (Flood, 66'), Scearce, Johnson, Okello (Dennis, 66'), Avayevu, Rivera (Cabral, 78'), Sacko (Formella, 90')

Phoenix Bench: Henry, Flood, Dennis, Cabral, Formella, Boye, Emmers







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.