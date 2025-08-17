San Antonio FC Signs Forward Santiago Patiño to Multi-Year Deal

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward Santiago Patiño on a new multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Santi to the SAFC family," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "He is committed to the club and our project and is hungry to compete with his teammates and for San Antonio."

Patiño returns to the Alamo City after spending time abroad with first-division sides in Vietnam and Sudan. The Colombia native is the San Antonio's all-time leading scorer, netting 26 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions from 2021-23. Patiño also holds the club's record for most playoff goals with nine total in his postseason career. The striker was named 2022 USL Championship Final MVP after scoring a brace in the final to secure the club's first league title. He returned to San Antonio in August 2023, posting seven goals in 1,157 minutes of play to close out the season.

Originally drafted 3rd overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, Patiño began his professional career at Orlando City FC, playing two seasons with the Lions while also spending time on loan with Mexican side Cimarrones de Sonora. Before turning pro, Patiño attending Florida International University, where he played collegiate soccer for four years. While at FIU, he scored 37 goals in 69 matches while being named an All-Conference USA selection three times.

San Antonio FC is back in action Wednesday, Aug. 20, hosting Hartford Athletic in the USL Jägermeister Cup quarterfinals. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.