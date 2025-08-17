Republic FC Ties Oakland Roots SC, 3-3

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







A rivalry match between Republic FC and Oakland Roots didn't disappoint as the two Northern California teams played to a 3-3 draw match in front of a sold out crowd at Heart Health Park on Saturday night. The back-and-forth contest saw the teams take turns coming from behind before eventually splitting the points in their final regular season head-to-head.

A lucky bounce put Oakland ahead in the 10th minute. A cross from Morey Doner skipped through the box to meet the knee of Daniel Gomes for an accidental deflection that skipped into the net.

But the visitors' lead wouldn't last long. After Khori Bennett was brought down on the edge of the box in the 18th minute, Rodrigo Lopez stepped up to the spot to deliver a beautiful free kick for his second goal in as many weeks.

With the game level once again, Republic FC turned up the pressure and took the lead in the 34th minute. A soft clearance from Oakland was controlled by Rodrigo Lopez for a pass forward to Blake Willey for a quick one-touch to Cristian Parano. Parano beat his defender to slot a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper. The Argentinian striker now leads the team with five goals on the season, while Blake Willey becomes the first homegrown player to record three assists for the first team.

Oakland tried to answer in the 40th minute as a recycled corner kick popped out to Morey Doner on top of the box. His low shot went untouched as it went towards goal, but Danny Vitiello did well to track it down and make the save. Things would once again even out in the 45th minute when Peter Wilson controlled the ball in the box and with a tight angle took a close-range shot that went past Vitiello to send the match into halftime 2-2.

Russell Cicerone tried his luck on the other side of the break as he split the defenders with a cheeky backheel and carried the ball forward. With two Roots players closing in, he got a low shot off, but goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh made the save.

Cicerone wouldn't be denied long. Khori Bennett intercepted the ball near midfield, allowing Rodrigo Lopez to send it all the way across the pitch for Cicerone on the left flank. He took on his defender and created enough space to send a rocket to the far post for his fifth goal of the year. The assist was the 50th of Lopez's regular season career.

Oakland remained quiet throughout much of the remainder of the match until the 87th minute when Jürgen Damm got on the end of a Camden Riley corner kick to bring the scoreline level once again.

The draw gives Republic FC another point to extend its lead over third place San Antonio FC and marks the team's seventh straight undefeated performance.

The Indomitable Club will now turn its attention to a midweek matchup as the team takes on Loudoun United FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Kickoff from Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia is at 4:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 3 - 3 Oakland Roots SC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

August 16, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Rodrigo Lopez - 18', Cristian Parano (Blake Willey) 34', Russell Cicerone (Rodrigo Lopez) 54'; OAK - Daniel Gomez (Morey Doner) 10', Peter Wilson (Faysal Bettache 45'), Jürgen Damm (Camden Riley) 87'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Khori Bennett (caution) 31', Freddy Kleemann (caution) 38', Lee Desmond (caution) 62', Cristian Parano (caution) 80', Sebastian Herrera(caution) 81'; OAK - Bobosi Byaruhanga (caution) 26', Gagi Margvelashvili (caution) 83', Jürgen Damm (caution) 90'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Chibi Ukaegbu, Jack Gurr, Michel Benitez, Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Nick Ross 67'), Blake Willey, Cristian Parano (Lewis Jamieson 79'), Russell Cicerone (Ryan Spaulding 88'), Khori Bennett (Sebastian Herrera 67')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Rayan Djedje, AJ Edwards, Dominik Wanner, Justin Portillo

Stats: Shots: 5, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 2, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 1

Oakland Roots SC: Kendall McIntosh, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Kai Greene (C) (Camden Riley 84'), Julian Bravo (Wolfgang Prentice 55'), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Daniel Gomez (Ali Elmasnaouy 84'), Morey Doner (Jürgen Damm 84'), Faysal Bettache (Danny Trejo 72'), Peter Wilson, Panos Armenakas

Unused Substitutes: Tyler Gibson, Raphael Spiegel, Thomas Carnier

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 1, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.