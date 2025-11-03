Penalty Kicks End Season for Republic FC in Western Conference Quarterfinals

Sacramento Republic FC's 2025 campaign ends after extra time in the opening round of the 2025 playoffs. After 120 minutes, kicks from the spot would send 7 seed Orange County SC into the next round. Danny Vitiello would stop two of OC's kicks, but heroics from last minute goalkeeping substitute Tetsuya Kadono would keep Republic FC out of the net three times.

Republic FC set the tone early earning their first shot on target in the 9th minute when Jack Gurr shot cut low through the opposition defenders towards the near post but collected by the keeper.

The first 45 minutes were a back-and-forth half with both squads holding firm to their line defensively and limiting chances. Sacramento had its best opportunity in the first half from Blake Willey. The Homegrown midfielder found space at the top of the box and sent a powerful strike just over the bar.

Sacramento came out in the second half determined to take control. Republic FC pushed their numbers forward in search of a winner. The stalemate would continue through the second half, with Orange County failing to find a clear chance on goal.

In the 88th minute, second half substitute Russell Cicerone latched on to the end of a loose ball inside the box but his shot missed high. Moments later, a long ball was flicked towards Khori Bennett, but his close range effort was denied by the opposition keeper. This would be Sacramento's last big chance before extra time.

In the 96th minute Ryan Spaulding was brought down at the edge of the box to earn a free kick, setting up Rodrigo Lopez who sent a thunderous strike that went off the post. Lopez came close again moments later, trying to place a shot right in the top post. The intensity hit its highest point in the 106th minute when an altercation resulted in two red cards, including the sending off of Rodrigo Lopez, as well as some additional yellow cards to surrounding players. Still, Sacramento continued to search for the goal as Orange County held tight. In the 118th minute Spaulding nearly broke the deadline with another strike hitting the woodwork.

After 120 minutes, the match was sent to penalties. The shootout was as dramatic as the match as Sacramento fought back after early misses to keep hope alive but ultimately fell short. Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello would do well to turn aside the opening penalty. But Sacramento's first two shooters were unable to convert. Vitiello would bring Republic level with a second save, with Ross, Bennett, Spaulding and Desmond converting kicks to keep Republic FC in the fight. The final kick from the spot was stopped by the visiting keeper, and would punch OC's ticket to the next round.

Sacramento Republic FC 0(4) - 0(5) Orange County SC

USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; OC - none

OC SAC

Ethan Zubak - saved Russell Cicerone - saved

Cameron Dunbar - scored Luis Felipe - saved

Malik Pinto - scored Nick Ross - scored

Vuk Latinovich - saved Khori Bennett - scored

Ousmane Sylla - scored Ryan Spaulding - scored

Nico Benalcazar - scored Lee Desmond - scored

Tom Brewitt - scored Jack Gurr - saved

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Justin Portillo (caution) 11', Michel Benitez (caution) 75', Blake Willey (caution) 90', Rodrigo Lopez (ejection) 105+3', Russell Cicerone (caution) 105+5', Khori Bennett (caution) 106'; OC - Chris Hegardt (ejection) 105+3', Mohamoudou War (caution) 105+6'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Jared Timmer (Cody Baker 90'), Freddy Kleemann, Michel Benitez (Nick Ross 90'), Jack Gurr, Justin Portillo (Ryan Spaulding 45'), Blake Willey (Luis Felipe 105'), Rodrigo Lopez (C), Cristian Parano (Russell Cicerone 70'), Sebastian Herrera (Khori Bennett 70')

Unused Substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Dominik Wanner, Chibi Ukaegbu,

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 0, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 10, Offsides: 1

Orange County SC: Colin Shutler (Tetsuya Kadono 119'), Nico Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman (C), Vuk Latinovich, Chris Hegardt, Malik Pinto, Kevin Partida (Tom Brewitt 90'), Stephen Kelly (Ashton Miles 105'), Bryce Jamison (Mouhamadou War 84') (Cameron Dunbar 119'), Tristan Trager (Ousmane Sylla 62'), Ethan Zubak

Unused Substitutes: Tyson Espon, Cheik Kone, Gavin Karam

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 0, Saves: 1, Fouls: 10, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 2







