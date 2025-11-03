Orange County SC Wins in Penalties in Sacramento

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC entered round 1 of the USL Championship Western Conference playoffs as the #7 seed, traveling to Sacramento to face the #2 seed Sacramento Republic FC. The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes, a 3-3 round of PKs, and then sudden death when Irvine resident Tetsuya Kadono made the final save, sending OCSC to the second round.

Sacramento entered the game with the intention of roughing up the Orange & Black, but OCSC was unable to be deterred, pressing for a goal in the first half.

In the 11' minute, Chris Hegardt found himself on the receiving end of a dangerous challenge, as Justin Portillo lunged in with a reckless tackle that arguably warranted a red card. It was the first of several heavy fouls aimed at disrupting Hegardt's rhythm throughout the match.

Chances were scarce in the first half as both teams focused on maintaining possession and feeling each other out. Orange County's first real opportunity came in the 26th minute, when Colin Shutler launched a pinpoint throw to spring Tristan Trager on the break. Trager drove forward and whipped a dangerous cross into the box, but Sacramento goalkeeper Danny Vitiello reacted quickly to smother the chance.

OCSC kept the pressure on the Quails, and in the 42' minute, Tristan Trager and Lee Desmond battled along the Sac back line, and although the ball obviously went off Desmond, Sacramento was given a goal kick.

OCSC wrapped the first half with three total shots to Sacramento's two, leaving both teams with everything to play for in the second half.

The second half continued the fervent battle for a goal. Sacramento pursued more fouls within the 45 minutes as the County Boys remained strong, taking more shots in the second half and seizing the majority possession from the Republic.

In the second added minute of the second half, a shot by Khori Bennett was swiped away by Colin Shutler. The move gave Ousmane Sylla a breakaway to carry it down the field to Mouhamadou War, who crossed to Nico Benalcazar. Benalcazar took a shot that was knocked away by Vitellio, ending the second half and pushing both teams into an extra 30 minutes of play.

Tensions peaked in the first half of extra time when Chris Hegardt brought down Sacramento captain Rodrigo Lopez after winning a hard defensive challenge, igniting a heated moment between the two sides. Lopez responded with a punch to Hegardt, and both players were sent off with red cards for violent misconduct in the 105+2' minute.

Both teams entered the second half of extra time with 10 men, but no goal was to be found in the final fifteen. With time waning, Orange County SC subbed in Irvine resident and former Big West Keeper of the Year Tetsuya Kadono and Cameron Dunbar to set the team up for penalty kicks.

This marked the first time Kadono had faced professional penalty kicks. In the opening round of PKs, the OC backup keeper saved two of the five shots he faced; however, Vitiello did the same, saving two of Orange County's penalty kicks.

Sudden death penalties began right away, tension mounting with every step to the spot. Nico Benalcazar calmly buried the opening kick to put Orange County ahead. Sacramento answered through Lee Desmond, but the moment belonged to Tom Brewitt, back wearing the captain's armband after eight weeks sidelined. He stepped up and slotted his shot past Vitiello, delivering a composed finish in the pressure-filled finale.

As Sac's Jack Gurr approached the penalty spot, Kadono showed no fear and swiped away Gurr's shot with ease, securing the promotion for Orange County and stealing away Sacramento's championship dreams.

Orange County SC travels to Albuquerque on Saturday, November 8th at 1:00 PM/PY to face New Mexico United in the next round of the USL Championship Playoffs

Milestones:

This is the 2nd playoff meeting and win for OCSC over Sacramento. (OCSC Beat Sac in penalties in 2016 with current assistant coach Didier Crettenand scoring the winner)

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

SAC 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

PK's

OCSC: XOOXO / OO (5-4)

SAC: XXOOO / OX (4-5)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC:

90+2' Kevin Partida - Yellow Card

105+2' Chris Hegardt - Red Card

105+6' Mouhamadou War - Yellow Card

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC:

12' Justin Portillo - Yellow Card

75' Michelle Benitez - Yellow Card

90' Blake Willey - Yellow Card

105+2' Rodrigo Lopez - Red Card

105+5' Russell Cicerone - Yellow Card

106' Khori Bennett - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Colin Shutler (120' Tetsuya Kadono) (GK); Nicholas Benalcazar, Vuk Latinovich, Ryan Doghman [C], Stephen Kelly (106' Ashton Miles), Malik Pinto, Kevin Partida (91' Tom Brewitt), Chris Hegardt, Tristan Trager (62' Ousmane Sylla), Bryce Jamison (84' Mouhamadou War, 120' Cameron Dunbar), Ethan Zubak

Unused subs:(GK); Tyson Espy, Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 49% | Shots: 11| Shots On Goal: 0 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 2 |

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC LINEUP: (3-4-3)

Danny Vitiello (GK); Jack Gurr, Lee Desmond, Jared Timmer (91' Cody Baker), Freddy Kleemann, Rodrigo Lopez, Michelle Benitez (91' Nick Ross), Juan Herrera (70' Khori Bennett), Blake Willey (106' Luis Fernandes), Cristian Parano (70' Russell Cicerone), Justin Portillo (46' Ryan Spaulding)

Unused subs: Jared Mazzola (GK), Cody Baker, Dominik Wanner, Chibuike Ukaebu,

Head Coach: Neill Collins

Possession: 51% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 10 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. Sacramento Republic FC

2025 USL Championship Playoffs | Western Conference Quarterfinals

Date: November 2, 2025

Venue: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA







