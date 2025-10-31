Orange County SC's Championship Quest Starts in Sacramento

Kickoff: Sunday, November 2, 2025 (6:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: CBS Sports Network

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC heads north to the Big Tomato this Sunday to renew one of the Western Conference's most enduring and unpredictable rivalries, a postseason showdown with Sacramento Republic FC. This will mark the 32nd meeting between the two clubs and the fourth clash in 2025, with OCSC holding the edge this year, two wins to one. This is the second-ever playoff meeting between the sides, the first coming in 2016, when Orange County stunned Sacramento with a 5-4 victory on penalties to advance.

Fans should expect the full rivalry experience: intensity, physicality, and very likely a few moments that defy explanation. Sacramento will try to impose itself early, leaning into its trademark physical, forward-pressing style in front of its home crowd. But they'll have to balance aggression with control; over the years, Sacramento have seen six red cards and conceded multiple crucial penalties to Orange County in this fixture. The line between force and recklessness has always been razor-thin here.

If history has taught us anything, it's that normal doesn't exist when these two meet. The rivalry's highlight reel is already full of wild chapters. In the 2024 Season Opener: Goalkeeper Colin Shutler of all people scores the stoppage-time equalizer for OC. In April 2025, Sacramento dropped a match to Orange County thanks to two own goals, including one by keeper Danny Vitiello.

Something big is brewing for Orange County; a win in Sacramento is more than just advancing. With a season defined by grinding, surviving, and finding belief at the edge of elimination, a victory here could ignite a true postseason run. In a Western Conference where OC has split results with nearly every opponent, there's no giant too big and no favorite too secure.

SACRATOMATO REPUBLIC

Sacramento will stay true to its identity, featuring a high-pressing, assertive attacking style led by familiar faces. Rodrigo López will orchestrate in the midfield, while Russell Cicerone and Cristian Parano look to break lines and apply pressure in the final third. Jack Gurr and the Sacramento back line have shown signs of vulnerability, conceding seven goals in their last five matches, and they cannot afford to be exposed in transition against an OCSC side built to counter.

For Sacramento, the match hinges on tempo and discipline. If they can control the midfield, force Orange County to chase, and close down transition lanes, they'll have a chance to dictate the rhythm. If emotions override structure, as they sometimes have in this rivalry, mistakes will follow. In a playoff match where margins shrink to inches, the final word may belong to Danny Vitiello. His command in goal and ability to produce the timely stop could very well determine who advances.

Sacramento Republic FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-10-11

Goals Scored: 46 | Goals Allowed: 34 | Clean Sheets: 16 |

Players to Watch:

F Russell Cicerone

GK Danny Vittiello

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL

Orange County SC is ready for the playoffs, having ended the season unbeaten in the last 5 games and bringing confidence and momentum to Sac. Look for OCSC to start fast and quiet the stadium. When OCSC scores first, they don't lose, and that early punch could tilt this playoff match immediately. The attack remains in rhythm, built around the strong hold-up play of Ethan Zubak, allowing the wingers to stretch the field and isolate defenders. Expect Bryce Jamison and Tristan Trager to press the edges, driving at Sacramento's back line and forcing uncomfortable defensive rotations.

OC once again enters with goals throughout the roster, including nine goals from outside the box this season, making them dangerous even when space is tight, and there is always the possibility of late drama. Ousmane Sylla has delivered two match-winners in his last three games, a game-changer off the bench when defenders are tired and legs are heavy.

In midfield, Stephen Kelly and Chris Hegardt will look to control tempo and link the attack, while Kevin Partida provides the anchor, disrupting play, absorbing pressure, and keeping Orange County compact and composed. Defensively, Nico Benalcázar and Vuk Latinovich will need to stay organized, disciplined, and calm under Sacramento's press. Their shape will determine whether Sacramento finds transition lanes or runs into a wall.

Colin Shutler sets the tone. The veteran goalkeeper has already proven he can influence big moments in this rivalry. If the back line does its job and the early goal comes, a Shutler clean sheet is never off the table.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 51 | Clean Sheets: 15 |

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

Orange County SC is 13-12-6 all-time against Sacramento Republic (Last 5 against SAC - 2-2-1)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1-2 Sacramento Republic FC (October 1, 2025, Heart Health Park, CA)

Scoring Summary: 7' Dominik Wanner (SAC), 52' (P) Ethan Zubak (OC), 87' Khori Bennett (SAC)







