El Paso Locomotive FC Start Playoff Journey at Home against Phoenix Rising FC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC begin the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com, the KVIA News App and El Paso-Las Cruces CW.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS PHOENIX RISING FC - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2025 @ 7:30 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK - EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com, KVIA News app and El Paso-Las Cruces CW (one hour tape delay for CW)

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets | Giveaway: Blue Playoff Shirt (1500 fans)

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC fell 5-2 in their regular season finale against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on Saturday night but clinched a home playoff match with Phoenix Rising FC's draw.

Los Locos started quickly with Amando Moreno flicking home a cross from Eric Calvillo seven minutes in. The Locomotive defense was under attack after that, however, with the hosts finding the back of the net three times before the break. San Antonio stretched their lead to three in the 53rd minute, but Christian Sorto pulled one back less than a minute later for El Paso. Locomotive finished the match controlling 63 percent of possession but could not overcome the early deficit.

The winner of the opening round playoff match between El Paso and Phoenix will take on the winner between FC Tulsa and Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the Western Conference Semifinals. Locomotive would travel to Tulsa and host Colorado Springs if they advance.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: Moreno reached the 50 regular season goal milestone in USL Championship play last Saturday against San Antonio. That goal gave him ten in league play in 2025, tied for his most in USL. His combination play with Gabi Torres on the left side of the Locomotive attack will be key to the club's success in the postseason.

M Frank Daroma: Daroma has been the midfield anchor for Los Locos this season as a primary ball distributor. He leads the USL Championship in passing accuracy overall (92.94%) and in the attacking half (89.98%). His ability to turn defense into offense has been a crucial aspect to Los Locos' overall play this season.

D Kofi Twumasi: Locomotive might not be hosting a home playoff match this weekend if not for a spectacular goal line clearance from Twumasi at Lexington on October 11. An unsung hero for Los Locos this season, Twumasi is preparing to start his 18th consecutive match at center back for Locomotive after shuffling in and out of the lineup early in the season.

OPPONENT INFO: Phoenix Rising FC

Los Locos trail the all-time series with Phoenix Rising FC, 2-5-6. This is the second ever playoff meeting between these clubs with the highest profile match coming in the 2020 Western Conference Final in Phoenix where 120 minutes wasn't enough to decide things. The hosts would ultimately win the penalty shootout 4-2 and advance to the USL Championship Final which would not be contested.

Phoenix Rising FC enter the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Locomotive earned two draws against Phoenix this season with both featuring three-goal comebacks for the road team. Phoenix finished the regular season strong going unbeaten in ten of their final 11 matches and have some postseason pedigree as the 2023 champions. Hope Avayevu finished second in the league in assists (10) while Charlie Dennis and Ihsan Sacko each scored seven goals in league play.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Los Locos have won the most fouls (546) in the USL Championship this season.

- Ricky Ruiz ranks second in the league in interceptions (41).

- The 2025 Locomotive squad have set the single season club scoring record across all competitions with 62 goals (57-2022).

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on turnaround from 2024 to 2025:

"We were able to change the mentality in the locker room because at the end of the day, if we can't get results, we can't make the playoffs. We were able to get enough points to secure the fourth place in the Western Conference and play the first game of the playoffs here at home which is a success for this franchise after last season. That's a good revamp for the club,for the fans who support us constantly and for us to prove that we are able to do the right things when get going from the beginning with the right players."

Cabrera on team mentality entering postseason:

"We need to see solidness in the back. That's critical. You can't make mistakes in the playoffs. You have to force the other team to be better than you. Our hope is that we're going to send the players with all the energy and a winning mentality so that they can match up and take control of the momentum in the game which is important for us in order for us to win."

Memo Diaz on hosting playoff match in El Paso:

"It means everything to us. The feeling of playing under the lights in front of our home fans is unmatched. At the same time, we know that this is just the beginning. It's really a different mindset that we have to go into. Everything that happened in the past, no matter how great our season was, is in the past. It doesn't really matter anymore because once you step into playoffs, it's a win or go home situation. It doesn't matter what seed you are, who's hosting and who's playing. Anything can happen, and one little mistake can cost you the whole season."

Gabi Torres on team focus heading into postseason:

"We've been trying to shift to a low-risk mentality. We just need to keep fighting for everything on the field. If we can build up from the back, we're going to find ways to get the ball forward and create chances. We need to stay together and make sure the concentration level is as high as possible because any mistake can be your last moment for the season."







