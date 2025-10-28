Eric Calvillo Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 34

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Eric Calvillo earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 34 after his performance against San Antonio FC last Saturday.

Calvillo recorded his first multi-assist match for Locomotive bringing him up to four in league play, good for second on the team. He completed 44 of 49 passes including 16 of 19 in the final third while also winning two tackles and three of five duels.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 34

GK - Patrick Rakovsky, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Daltyn Knutson, Miami FC

D - Mitchell Taintor, San Antonio FC

D - Neveal Hackshaw, Oakland Roots SC

M - Alex Dalou, FC Tulsa

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery

M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

F - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

F - Taylor Calheira, FC Tulsa

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

Coach - Benny Feilhaber, Oakland Roots SC

Bench - Oliver Semmle (NC), Lee Desmond (SAC), Guillaume Vacter (PIT), Taylor Davila (LOU), Faysel Bettache (OAK). Kalil ElMedkhar (TUL), Oalex Anderson (NC)







