Phoenix Rising Extends Contract with Arizona's Family Through 2028

Published on October 28, 2025

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising today announced it has signed a three-year extension of its local TV contract with Arizona's Family, keeping the network as the club's official broadcast partner through the 2028 season.

As part of the deal, the network will air and re-air all of Rising's matches over the upcoming three seasons outside of national exclusives. Under the new deal, Rising matches will reach more viewers than ever before, with a minimum of two matches on CBS Channel 5 (KPHO), 10 on 3TV (KTVK) and 23 statewide on Arizona's Family Sports (AZFS) (KPHE/KAZS/KAZF/KOLD 13.3).

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Arizona's Family," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "As we prepare to celebrate our tenth season as Phoenix Rising, we know how important it is to share our story with as many fans as possible. Arizona's Family has been a fantastic partner, and we're excited to build on this momentum together in the seasons ahead."

The viewership of regular-season matches has exponentially grown year-over-year since Rising partnered with Arizona's Family ahead of the 2023 season. Notably, AZFS has doubled viewing of regular season games in key demographics in 2025, with viewership up 100% year-over-year with adults 25-54, 101% year-over-year with adults 35-64 and 105% year-over-year with Men 25-54, per Comscore data.

"We are so proud of our partnership with the Phoenix Rising," said VP and General Manager of Arizona's Family, Debbie Bush. "They were our first sports franchise to sign on when we launched Arizona's Family Sports in March of 2023 and throughout this journey, they have always believed in what we were building. We were by their side when they won the USL Championship in 2023 and we are excited to bring fans post-season play as they work to solidify their second USL title."

Rising fans can catch every second of Rising's 2025 USL Championship Playoff campaign on Arizona's Family Sports, beginning with its Western Conference Quarterfinal match in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs against El Paso Locomotive FC at 6:30 p.m. PT Saturday, November 1.







