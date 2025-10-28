Calheira Named USL Championship Player of the Week as FC Tulsa Lands Three on Team of the Week 34
Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - Following a 3-0 victory in their regular season finale, FC Tulsa forward Taylor Calheira has been named USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 34, while forward Alex Dalou and winger Kalil ElMedkhar were also honored with Team of the Week selections.
Calheira earned Player of the Week after recording a brace against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, scoring in the 57th and 79th minutes to seal Tulsa's 10th home win of the season and finish the regular season with 15 goals - the most by an FC Tulsa player in the USL Championship era.
Dalou - operating in an advanced role - delivered a game-changing attacking performance, assisting the opening goal with a driven cross to ElMedkhar in the 10th minute and threatening Colorado's back line with progressive runs and combination play.
ElMedkhar's fearless diving header opened the scoring and set the tone early before he continued to stretch the Switchbacks' defense all night, earning him a spot on the Team of the Week bench.
The triple recognition comes at the perfect moment as FC Tulsa enters the playoffs full of energy, ready to defend their home field as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 34
GK - Patrick Rakovsky, Phoenix Rising FC
D - Daltyn Knutson, Miami FC
D - Mitchell Taintor, San Antonio FC
D - Neveal Hackshaw, Oakland Roots SC
M - Alex Dalou, FC Tulsa
M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery
M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
F - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC
F - Taylor Calheira, FC Tulsa (Player of the Week)
F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC
Coach - Benny Feilhaber, Oakland Roots SC
Bench - Oliver Semmle (NC), Lee Desmond (SAC), Guillaume Vacter (PIT), Taylor Davila (LOU), Faysel Bettache (OAK), Kalil ElMedkhar (TUL), Oalex Anderson (NC)
FC Tulsa hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field this Saturday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. for the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs. Fans can enjoy $1 Beer Section Night and a rally towel giveaway while cheering on Tulsa as they chase their first postseason win.
Seven seating sections are already sold out. Tickets are moving fast and are available at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-ticketsor by calling 918-727-2231.
