San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Mitchell Taintor and midfielder Jorge Hernandez have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after the team defeated El Paso Locomotive FC 5-2 in its regular-season finale.

Taintor gets his second nod this year, playing a role in the squad's opening and closing goals on the night. San Antonio's captain first assisted Santiago Patiño's game-changing equalizer in the 9th minute and followed with a set-piece finish of his own in the 86th minute for his second goal of the season. The 31-year-old additionally completed 35 of 38 passes, posting two interceptions and five recoveries on the defensive end.

Hernandez received his sixth weekly honor for another multi-assist effort. He now leads the team in multiple offensive categories this season, tallying his fifth and sixth assists against the Locos. The league's leader in chances created added three more on the night and won a match-high seven duels in a full 90 minutes of play.

This season, SAFC earned 21 total Team of the Week selections by 13 different players.

San Antonio FC will kick off its postseason campaign this Saturday, Nov. 1, traveling to face New Mexico United in the USL Championship Western Conference Quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 34

GK - Patrick Rakovsky, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Daltyn Knutson, Miami FC

D - Mitchell Taintor, San Antonio FC

D - Neveal Hackshaw, Oakland Roots SC

M - Alex Dalou, FC Tulsa

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery

M - Eric Calvillo, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC

F - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

F - Taylor Calheira, FC Tulsa

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

Coach - Benny Feilhaber, Oakland Roots SC

Bench - Oliver Semmle (NC), Lee Desmond (SAC), Guillaume Vacter (PIT), Taylor Davila (LOU), Faysel Bettache (OAK). Kalil ElMedkhar (TUL), Oalex Anderson (NC)







