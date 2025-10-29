2025 Club Awards Winners Announced

The Charleston Battery are pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Club Awards.

The slate of awards includes the Lou Salvatore, Sr. Players Award (voted on solely by the players), the Betsy McAdams Award (voted on by club management, candidates include members across the whole organization) and the Tim Hankinson Most Outstanding Player Award (voted on by the fans).

Lou Salvatore, Sr. Players Award: MD Myers

Myers was selected by his teammates as the player who best exemplified the attitude, reliability, consistency, and character that were vital to the team's togetherness, on and off the field.

The striker flourished in his second season in the Lowcountry and ended the season as the club's leading scorer across all competitions (19 goals). He and Cal Jennings formed the league's top attacking duo with a combined 32 goals. Myers was also influential in setting up his teammates for success, winning a league-high four penalties along with chipping in four assists. Among his signature performances of the year came in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup when he scored a hat trick against South Georgia Tormenta FC for the second consecutive year.

The honor is named after Lou Salvatore, Sr., a down-to-earth, loyal, family man whose motto was "work hard and be good." As an avid sports fan, he always gravitated to players who demonstrated the qualities of the award.

Betsy McAdams Award: Joey Gorman

Gorman was named the winner by club management as the organization member who best displayed exemplary qualities of the game of soccer, community involvement, sportsmanship and contributions to the club.

Gorman is an active leader in the Lowcountry's youth soccer scene as the owner of the Soccer Shots chapter in Charleston, which offers various programs for kids 18 months to eight years old. His involvement with the Battery dates back to 2009 as an intern and he was later part of the club's staff in equipment and operations. Joey currently serves as the team chaplain, which he has been since 2023.

The award is named after Betsy McAdams, a co-founder of the club and former Battery COO, who passed away in 2009 after a courageous battle against cancer. McAdams was inducted into the USL Hall of Fame (Class of 2010) as a Builder. In addition to players, both club staff and supporters are candidates for this honor.

Tim Hankinson Most Outstanding Player Award: Aaron Molloy

Molloy achieved 54% of the fan vote ballot to win the award.

Molloy has consistently been among the league's top players and this year has been no different. The three-time All-League Irish midfielder leads the league in accurate passes per 90 and has the most minutes played among the Battery's field players. Molloy additionally leads the team in interceptions (36), on top of two goals and six assists in Championship play. Among Molloy's signature performances came against the defending league champions, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, when he tallied one goal and two assists.

Additionally, Molloy will be presented with a limited edition Tsar Bomba Atomic Series wristwatch courtesy of Diamonds Direct and Tsar Bomba for winning the honor.

The award is named in honor of club co-founder and the first Battery head coach, Tim Hankinson. Coach Hank was a pioneer in American soccer whose career spanned over 40 years and touched numerous clubs at various levels in addition to his time in the Lowcountry.







