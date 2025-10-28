FC Tulsa Ready for First Playoff Match Since 1983 vs. Colorado Springs

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







FC Tulsa hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field this Saturday, November 1, for the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs. After facing each other just last week, the teams meet again as Tulsa plays in its first-ever home playoff match. The media are invited to witness the playoff action live.

Media Availability

Where: ONEOK Field - 201 N Elgin Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120

When: Friday, October 31 at 10:30 a.m.

RSVP by: Thursday, October 30 at 3:00 p.m.

Match Preview

Match: FC Tulsa vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Event: USL Championship Playoffs - Western Conference Quarterfinals

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Venue: ONEOK Field

It's Playoff Time in Tulsa!

The Scissortails finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, topping the table with 57 points - a full 20 points clear of eighth-seeded Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, who they will face in the USL Championship Quarterfinals this Saturday. This marks Tulsa's first home playoff match since 1983 - a landmark moment for both club and city - and demand is already surging with seven seating sections sold out. Kickoff is set for Saturday, November 1 at 7 p.m. at ONEOK Field, which is expected to be a fortress as the Black & Gold chase their first postseason win.

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.

Western Conference Quarterfinals - Fan Experience

Free rally towels for the first 6,500 attendees

$1 Beer Section Night - selling fast!

4 tacos for $10 at Catrina's Taco Truck

Storylines

Pep Rally - 1983 Throwback: FC Tulsa is kicking off the playoff return in full 80s style! Media and fans are invited to a free all-ages Pep Rally on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. at McNellie's Pub Patio (401 E 1st St). Enjoy a DJ spinning 80s hits, retro tees for the first 150 fans, meet-and-greets with players and coaches from 6-7 p.m., an 80s costume contest at 6:50 p.m. with cash prizes, plus photo booth and giveaways all night.

Calheira Brace Caps 15-Goal Season: Tulsa forward Taylor Calheira finished the regular season by setting a new single-season record for the franchise with 15 goals. He previously surpassed the mark of 12 goals, shared by former FC Tulsa scorers Phillip Goodrum (2023) and Joaquin Rivas (2018). Calheira capped the season with a brace against Colorado Springs, leading the Scissortails in scoring once again.

Stefan Lukić Wins USL Goal of the Week: Midfielder Stefan Lukić earned USL Championship Goal of the Week for his stoppage-time equalizer at El Paso.

USL Championship Quarterfinal Nov 1: Tulsa takes on Colorado Springs again, this time in a high-stakes playoff quarterfinal. Last week's 3-0 win highlighted Tulsa's dominance, but the postseason increases the suspense.

Regular Season Recap: FC Tulsa closed the regular season with a franchise-best 16W-9D-5L record (57 points).

Last Match vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

FC Tulsa closed the 2025 regular season with a 3-0 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field. Kalil ElMedkhar opened the scoring early with a stunning header, and Taylor Calheira added two second-half goals, finishing the season with 15 and setting a new single-season record. Tulsa's defense held firm despite Colorado Springs controlling possession, a testament to the confidence that carried the Black & Gold to the Western Conference's top seed. More than just a regular-season finale, this matchup served as a preview: one week later, the Switchbacks return to ONEOK Field for the 2025 Western Conference Quarterfinals. After the Scissortails' statement victory, all eyes now turn to the rematch.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.