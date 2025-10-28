Molloy Selected to USLC Team of the Week for Week 34

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery midfielder Aaron Molloy was named to the league's Week 34 Team of the Week.

Molloy earned the recognition after notching an assist in Charleston's 2-1 victory over Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, the club's regular season finale.

The Irish midfielder delivered a pinpoint cross to Houssou Landry in the 34th minute that provided the crucial equalizer in the first half. From the edge of the penalty area, Molloy's one-touch cross to the back post set up Houssou for a finish off the volley from inside the six-yard box. The assist was Molloy's sixth in league play.

Molloy additionally led the match with three chances created, seven duels won and 91 completed passes.

The nod marks Molloy's fourth Team of the Week selection of the year and brings the Battery's final season total to 30.

Charleston's next match will be at home in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sun., Nov. 2, against Rhode Island FC.







