Danny Vitiello Nominated for Save of the Week

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Earlier today, the USL Championship nominated Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello for Week 34 Save of the Week. The fan vote is open now through 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 31 at USLChampionship.com.

As time ticked down, Charleston - the league's leading offense - continued to push for an equalizer. A dangerous cross was sent into the box and Arturo Rodriguez put his shot on target. Vitiello made the initial save, but it only went as far as Rubio Rubin who launched a close range shot. Vitiello quickly bounced up to make the second save and end the play. The shotstopper finished the night with three saves to earn his 58th USL Championship regular season save, tying the all-time record.

The nomination caps off another standout season for Vitiello. He finished second in the league with 12 clean sheets and for the first time in his career, was on the field for every single minute of the regular season. The 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year also earned his first career Player of the Month honor in July and four Save of the Week nominations.

Catch Danny Vitiello and Republic FC in action this Sunday, when the club hosts Orange County SC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Tickets to the 6:00 p.m. match are available now!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.